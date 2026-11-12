US Ambassador Anjani Sinha Faces Disclosure Probe Over Trump Donation

Anjani Sinha failed to disclose a 1 million dollar MAGA Inc donation before his Singapore ambassador confirmation. CAP report details Trump backers' benefits.

US Ambassador to Singapore Anjani Sinha was identified in a Center for American Progress report as a donor who allegedly received significant government benefits following large political contributions. The organization claims Sinha failed to disclose a 1 million dollar donation during his Senate confirmation hearing despite legal obligations to do so.

The Core Disclosure Failure Details

The Center for American Progress stated that Sinha gave 1 million dollars to MAGA Inc in February 2025 and was nominated to be ambassador to Singapore the following month. Federal Election Commission records confirm the donation was made on February 20 2025. However published Congressional records related to his confirmation hearing did not list this million dollar donation.

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Sinha was nominated on March 11 2025 via a post on Truth Social. The nomination was received by the Senate at the end of April. The 1 million dollar contribution was not reported to the public until MAGA Inc filed its mid-year report on July 31. This filing occurred after Sinha's nomination had already been reported favorably out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

MAGA Inc Role And Political Context

MAGA Inc is a super PAC founded on September 23 2022 to support Donald Trump and candidates aligned with his platform. It can raise and spend unlimited sums of money independently to support or oppose political candidates. The organization also runs television and digital advertisements and funds vote turnout efforts.

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The CAP noted that its report was not intended to assert quid-pro-quo corruption. They stated that political donations and access to government officials are part of how American politics and government function. The report aimed to provide a roadmap for congressional oversight on potential corruption.

Wider Scope Of Trump Backer Benefits

The November 2 report titled Tracking the Return on Investment of Trump Backers names more than 75 individuals and entities. These contributors have donated nearly 1.7 billion dollars to Trump's political operations and personal projects. These projects include his inauguration the White House ballroom renovation and family-owned companies.

CAP estimated that these individuals and entities have reaped or will reap benefits conservatively estimated at approximately 183 billion dollars. The report pointed out large donations made by ambassadors appointed to other nations. Warren Stephen donated 9 million dollars and serves as envoy to the United Kingdom. Howard Brodie donated 5 million dollars for his post in Finland. Benjamin Leon donated 4.5 million dollars for his role in Spain.

Official Responses And Next Steps

The Straits Times asked the US Embassy in Singapore on November 10 to confirm the accuracy of the report. The embassy referred inquiries to the US State Department in Washington DC. The State Department did not respond to requests for comment. Will Ragland co-author of the report emphasized the goal was to lay bare who is giving to the administration. He stated the report does not necessarily draw causation from the donations to the benefits received.