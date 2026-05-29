US and Canada Tighten Travel Rules Amid WHO Ebola Emergency Declaration

The US bans residents from DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan for 90 days; Canada imposes 21-day quarantine for travelers from affected areas. The measures follow WHO's global emergency declaration as the Ebola outbreak in DRC worsens, with healthcare workers among the victims.

The global response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo escalated on Friday as the United States and Canada announced new travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

The moves follow the World Health Organization's declaration of the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, a designation that underscores the severity of the ongoing crisis in the conflict-ridden eastern region of the country. The United States has implemented a 90-day ban on residents from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan entering the country, effective Wednesday.

The ban was later extended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to include green card holders who have been in those countries in the previous three weeks. The decision aims to prevent the spread of the virus to U.S. soil, though public health experts have debated the effectiveness of travel bans during disease outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Canada has taken a different approach, requiring Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and other foreign nationals who have been in affected areas in recent weeks and do not show symptoms to quarantine for 21 days from May 30. This measure is intended to monitor potential infections while allowing for essential travel. On the ground in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the situation remains dire. The outbreak, which began in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, has already claimed dozens of lives.

In Bunia town, Ituri province, a Red Cross worker attended the burial of Dr. Tibenderana Katho Blaise on May 26, 2026, highlighting the risks faced by healthcare workers on the front lines. The burial, held under strict safety protocols, was a somber reminder of the human toll of the disease. Dr. Blaise was one of several medical professionals who have succumbed to Ebola while treating patients.

The outbreak has been complicated by ongoing armed conflict in the region, which has hindered access to affected communities and limited the ability of health teams to conduct contact tracing and vaccinations. Public health officials are racing to contain the virus, deploying experimental vaccines and treatments in a bid to curb its spread.

However, challenges remain, including community mistrust and the mobility of populations along the borders with Uganda and South Sudan. The WHO has called for increased international support to bolster the response. In the words of one survivor who spoke out to share his experience, the psychological and physical scars of Ebola are profound, and the current outbreak evokes deep concern.

The commentary from survivors and experts alike emphasizes that while travel bans may provide a sense of control, the real solution lies in a coordinated, well-funded public health effort in the affected regions





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak Travel Ban WHO Emergency DRC Quarantine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada will require self-isolation for people traveling from Congo, Sudan and Uganda due to EbolaTORONTO - The Canadian government said Tuesday (May 26) that travellers from Ebola-affected regions will be required to self-isolate for 21 days, and that immigration authorities are temporarily suspending decisions on applications from Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.

Read more »

Ebola Threat Looms Over Displacement Camp in Eastern Congo With Limited ResourcesIn a camp for 10,000 displaced people in Bunia, Congo, residents face the Ebola outbreak with only one handwashing station and one thermometer. Lack of soap, water, and sanitation raises fears as the rare Bundibugyo strain spreads undetected, with over 1,000 suspected cases and 220 deaths reported. Conflict and insecurity complicate the response.

Read more »

Ebola Outbreak in Eastern DRC Worsens Amid Decades-Long ConflictThe World Health Organization reports 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the disease spreads faster than the response. Ongoing insecurity in the war‑torn Ituri province, lack of health infrastructure and reliance on motorbikes for transport are hampering containment, while neighboring Uganda has closed its border after recording cases.

Read more »

WHO Director-General Tedros Travels to Congo to Contain Ebola OutbreakWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is travelling to the Democratic Republic of Congo to contain the latest Ebola outbreak, the third largest on record.

Read more »