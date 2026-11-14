China and US Hold First Trade Council Meeting Before Trump-Xi APEC Summit in Shenzhen

China and the US discussed tariff cuts and agricultural trade at their first trade council meeting on Nov 13, days before an expected Trump-Xi meeting at the APEC forum in Shenzhen. No agreements were announced.

China and the United States discussed tariff cuts, agricultural trade and other issues at their first trade council meeting on Friday, Nov 13, China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday.

The meeting took place days ahead of an expected leaders' meeting in Shenzhen next week. The White House said US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen. The two leaders previously held a summit in Washington in September. The commerce ministry said the two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on implementing the outcomes of previous China-US economic and trade talks.

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Tariff cuts and agricultural trade discussed

These included tariffs, a reciprocal US$30 billion-for-US$30 billion tariff-cut arrangement, agricultural trade and other issues of mutual concern. The ministry did not say whether any agreements were reached. It added that both sides will continue using the council to address trade concerns, expand cooperation and reduce outstanding issues. Following the September summit between Xi and Trump in Washington, the two sides proposed a US$60 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts.

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This included roughly US$17 billion worth of US farm goods that China imported in 2024, but the plan has yet to be finalised. Beijing has repeatedly urged Washington to implement the US$60 billion tariff-reduction deal, calling it a prerequisite for increasing purchases of US farm goods. China says Washington must implement it first.

Chinese purchases of US farm goods other than soybeans are on track to hit a seven-year low this year, despite an agreement to buy US$17 billion annually through 2028. A Reuters analysis of customs data showed this earlier this month, underscoring persistent uncertainty over the deal. US farm imports from China may stay weak despite buy pledges.

Trade tensions ease ahead of leaders summit

The trade council meeting is expected to be used by both sides to ease trade tensions and solve disputes as the leaders prepare to meet in Shenzhen.