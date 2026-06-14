US and India Progress Toward Bilateral Trade Deal Ahead of G7 Summit

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit India after the G7 summit to continue trade negotiations, with officials indicating a deal is possible though not expected at the summit itself. The talks occur alongside broader strategic discussions between Trump and Modi, including security concerns over US naval blockades in the Strait of Hormuz that have impacted Indian shipping.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to travel to India the week after the G7 leaders summit to continue negotiations on a potential bilateral trade agreement, according to a senior US administration official.

This development follows a period of diplomatic engagement between Washington and New Delhi, with officials indicating that while a final deal is not expected during the G7 gathering in France, the summit will provide an important opportunity for President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess progress. The official emphasized that a comprehensive trade accord aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision for strengthening the US-India partnership, and expressed optimism that a mutually beneficial agreement can be reached, though additional technical discussions will likely be necessary to finalize terms.

The G7 summit, set for June 15-17 in Évian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders from major economies, with India participating through a high-level delegation. Bilateral trade talks have gained momentum recently, with India's trade minister Piyush Goyal suggesting that an initial tranche of a trade deal could be concluded by mid-July. Key Indian demands include preferential tariff treatment under an interim agreement framework.

Beyond trade, the Trump-Modi talks are expected to address broader geopolitical and security concerns, including energy security and India's interest in purchasing Venezuelan oil. Tensions have emerged over US naval operations in the Strait of Hormuz, where three attacks on Indian-crewed tankers this week-including an incident that killed three sailors-prompted New Delhi to demand an end to US strikes on shipping.

These incidents are linked to a US blockade on Iran-related shipping that began on April 13, during which US forces have interdicted eight vessels and turned back over 100 others. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the situation with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, with the State Department reiterating that all commercial vessels must comply with US orders to enforce peace and security in the region and that violations involving Iranian oil will not be tolerated.

In parallel trade developments, Canada has also approached US officials for further discussions, following Ottawa's recent rollback of some threatened trade measures targeting American streaming services. While US-Mexico-Canada Agreement talks with Canada remain frequent but informal, no major breakthroughs are anticipated at the G7 summit





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US-India Trade G7 Summit Jamieson Greer Narendra Modi Trade Deal Tariffs Bilateral Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Iran Blockade US-India Relations Piyush Goyal Marco Rubio Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Energy Security Canada Trade

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