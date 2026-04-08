US and Iran Agree to Conditional Ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz to Reopen

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire, allowing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route. This follows a period of heightened tensions and coordinated attacks. The agreement, brokered by Pakistan, aims to de-escalate the conflict, but conflicting reports and ongoing military activity raise concerns about its long-term viability. Further negotiations are planned to achieve a more comprehensive and lasting resolution.

The United States and Iran have reached a tentative two-week ceasefire agreement, marking a potential de-escalation in the ongoing tensions that have gripped the region. This agreement, brokered by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, comes in the wake of coordinated attacks by the US and Israel on Iran and follows a period of heightened rhetoric, including a warning from US President Donald Trump about catastrophic consequences if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

The ceasefire is intended to allow shipping traffic to resume through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil and other exports from the Gulf. This development is seen as a significant, albeit preliminary, step toward resolving the wider conflict.\Details of the agreement, however, remain somewhat unclear and subject to interpretation. According to President Trump, the US will suspend its military actions against Iran for two weeks, contingent upon Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also indicated that the US would work with Iran on issues such as tariffs and sanctions relief. In a separate announcement, he stated that any country supplying military weapons to Iran would face immediate 50% tariffs on all goods sold to the United States. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth affirmed the US military's commitment to ensuring Iran adheres to the ceasefire terms and would be prepared to resume operations if necessary. Iran, for its part, has agreed to allow vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire period, with their passage coordinated by the Iranian military. Tehran has also put forward a list of conditions for a more comprehensive agreement, which includes a cessation of hostilities in multiple countries, the lifting of sanctions, the release of Iranian funds, and compensation for reconstruction. Iran's Supreme National Security Council has characterized the ceasefire as a step toward solidifying its battlefield achievements through political negotiations.\While the ceasefire appears to be taking hold, conflicting reports and ongoing military activity raise concerns about its sustainability. Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif stated the ceasefire also applies to Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting Hezbollah, though Israel itself disputes this claim and continued strikes in southern Lebanon. Shortly after Trump's announcement, sirens sounded in Israel, with the Israel Defense Forces reporting the interception of missiles launched from Iran. Additionally, Kuwait reported Iranian attacks on its infrastructure, including power, desalination, and oil facilities, even after the ceasefire was announced. These conflicting events underscore the fragility of the agreement and the challenges of achieving a lasting peace. Pakistan has proposed further negotiations, inviting delegations to Islamabad for discussions aimed at a more definitive agreement to resolve outstanding disputes. While the White House has acknowledged ongoing discussions for in-person talks, it has not confirmed any final arrangements. International support for the ceasefire is evident, with leaders from various European countries and Canada issuing a joint statement urging a swift and lasting end to the conflict. The US and Iran have held talks in the past with the military tensions increasing mid-negotiations





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