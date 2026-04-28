US and Iran Discuss Reopening Strait of Hormuz Amid Nuclear Talks Standoff

US President Donald Trump meets with security advisors to evaluate Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejects Tehran's conditions. The White House confirms discussions but remains noncommittal on accepting the offer, as tensions persist over nuclear negotiations.

US President Donald Trump convened a high-level meeting with his national security advisors on Monday, April 27, to deliberate on a proposal from Iran aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor responsible for transporting a fifth of the world's oil and liquid natural gas.

The White House confirmed the discussions but refrained from divulging specifics about the potential acceptance of the Iranian offer. According to reports, the proposal involves both Iran and the US lifting their respective blockades as a preliminary step toward broader negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio swiftly dismissed Iran's conditions, asserting that the regime's demands for coordination and financial compensation were unacceptable. Rubio emphasized that allowing Iran to dictate access to an international waterway would set a dangerous precedent, undermining global maritime norms.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt acknowledged the discussions but reiterated that President Trump's red lines regarding Iran remain firmly in place. She declined to confirm whether the president would endorse the proposal, citing ongoing deliberations. Earlier reports from US media outlets, including Axios and ABC News, suggested that the Iranian offer fell short of Washington's expectations, particularly concerning the nuclear negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz has long been a flashpoint in US-Iran relations, with tensions escalating following the collapse of previous peace talks. Iran's recent display of control over the strait underscores its strategic leverage in the region, complicating efforts to de-escalate the conflict. Analysts warn that any miscalculation could lead to a broader confrontation, with far-reaching implications for global energy markets and regional stability





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