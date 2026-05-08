US and Iran Exchange Fire in Escalation of Ceasefire Breach

The US and Iran engaged in military exchanges on May 7, marking the most severe breach of their month-long ceasefire. Despite the escalation, both sides claimed the situation had stabilized, while ongoing negotiations continue amid rising tensions and economic repercussions.

US President Donald Trump addressed the media during a Small Business Summit at the White House on May 4, setting the stage for a tense diplomatic standoff with Iran.

The following day, on May 7, the two nations engaged in a series of military exchanges, marking the most severe breach of their month-long ceasefire. Despite the escalation, Iran claimed the situation had stabilized, while the US emphasized its desire to avoid further conflict. The confrontation unfolded as Washington awaited Iran's response to a US proposal aimed at halting hostilities but postponing discussions on contentious issues, such as Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's military reported that the US targeted two ships entering the Strait of Hormuz and conducted strikes on Iranian territory. President Trump, while inspecting renovations at the Lincoln Memorial, downplayed the incident, stating, 'They trifled with us today. We blew them away.

' Iran's top military command accused the US of violating the ceasefire by attacking an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel, as well as launching air strikes on civilian areas in Qeshm Island and the coastal regions of Bandar Khamir and Sirik. In retaliation, Iran struck US military vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and the port of Chabahar. A spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters claimed significant damage, though US Central Command denied any losses.

Centcom confirmed that Iran used missiles, drones, and small boats in the attack, targeting three Navy destroyers.

'CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces,' the statement read. Iran's state television quoted a military spokesperson warning that any aggression would be met with a forceful response. Later, Iran's Press TV reported that the situation had returned to normal after hours of conflict. The tensions come amid ongoing negotiations, with Trump suggesting that talks with Tehran were progressing despite the recent hostilities.

He revealed that the US had proposed a deal to end the conflict without addressing key demands, such as Iran's nuclear activities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and gas transit route. Trump asserted that Iran had acknowledged the US demand that it never acquire a nuclear weapon, a condition he said was outlined in the proposal.

'There's zero chance. And they know that, and they've agreed to that. Let's see if they are willing to sign it,' he said. When asked about a potential timeline for a deal, Trump replied, 'It might not happen, but it could happen any day.

I believe they want to deal more than I do.

' The conflict has strained Trump's relationship with his political base, as he had campaigned against US involvement in foreign wars and pledged to lower fuel prices. The renewed hostilities caused US crude futures to surge by up to 3% in early Asian trading on Friday.

Gasoline prices in the US have risen by over 40% since late February, reaching more than $4 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have driven up crude oil prices. Financial markets have fluctuated throughout the war, with hopes for a peace deal repeatedly rising and fading





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