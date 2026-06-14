US and Iran Near Framework Agreement to End Conflict, but Timing Remains Uncertain

A draft agreement between the US and Iran would see the US release billions in frozen assets and waive oil sanctions in exchange for Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz. Despite Trump's announcement of a Sunday signing, Tehran casts doubt, and hardliners in Iran protest the deal. Negotiations ongoing.

Draft terms of an agreement between the United States and Iran, described to Reuters by multiple sources, indicate that Washington would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on its oil exports, in return for Tehran opening the Strait of Hormuz.

The framework agreement, if finalized, would mark the end of months of fighting between the two countries, but the timing remains uncertain as Iranian officials have cast doubt on a Sunday signing originally forecast by US and Pakistani leaders. US President Donald Trump announced the deal was scheduled for Sunday, his 80th birthday, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing to be followed by technical-level talks.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Saturday that the signing would not happen tomorrow but could occur in the coming days. Irans Fars news agency, citing an informed source, added that Tehran has not yet taken a final decision on the framework agreement, with reviews of its political, legal, and technical aspects ongoing at expert and decision-making levels.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that under the draft deal, the US would agree to release US$25 billion of frozen Iranian assets, while Tehran would agree not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons. Once the strait reopens, the US would lift its naval blockade, sources on all sides of the talks said. Negotiations over Irans nuclear programme, a rationale Trump has given for the war, would take place afterwards.

The war, which began with US and Israeli bombings on Feb 28, has heavily degraded Irans military-industrial base and damaged its military, but experts say it has entrenched the dominance of Irans hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Even as the US and Iran appeared to be moving towards an agreement over the past few days, clashes have continued.

The US military maintains a blockade on Iran and seeks to loosen Irans chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for 20 per cent of the worlds oil shipments before the war. Early on Saturday, US forces downed multiple Iranian drones heading toward the strait. Israel, which says it is not a party to the US-Iran deal, attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, highlighting the precarious nature of the negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has clashed with Trump over US demands that Israel curb military action in Lebanon to allow Washington to reach a deal with Tehran. At pro-government rallies across Iran on Saturday night, hardliners opposed to the framework agreement loudly voiced their dissatisfaction. In the northeastern city of Mashhad, protesters chanted Death to the compromiser in an apparent reference to Iran's chief negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, calling for his resignation.

The draft terms also indicate that Iran agreed to maintain the nuclear status quo, including no uranium enrichment or expanding nuclear facilities, until a final deal was reached. A US official said the agreement would ultimately lead to the dismantling of Irans nuclear programme, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium destroyed and removed. The senior Iranian official said the draft deal would allow Iran to dilute its enriched uranium inside the country.

An important US aim has been the removal of Irans enriched uranium, particularly the 440.9 kg enriched to up to 60 per cent purity that the International Atomic Energy Agency estimated Iran had before the first Israeli strikes on Jun 13, 2025. That amount is enough, if enriched further, for 10 nuclear weapons, according to an IAEA yardstick, though how much remains is unclear.

The US official also stated that Iran is required to open the Strait of Hormuz, potentially with no tolls, and as they do that, the US will lift its blockade. This comprehensive agreement aims to de-escalate the conflict and address nuclear concerns, but uncertainty remains due to internal opposition in Iran and ongoing military actions by Israel. The coming days will be critical as technical-level talks proceed and as both sides navigate domestic pressures and international expectations.

The outcome of these negotiations could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and the global oil market





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