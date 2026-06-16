US and Iran Reach Deal to End War, But Israel Refuses to Withdraw from Lebanon

The US and Iran have signed a 60-day ceasefire extension that allows Iran to sell oil and lifts sanctions, but Israel says it is not bound by the agreement and will not withdraw from southern Lebanon, raising doubts about the deal's longevity.

The United States and Iran have reached a deal to end the war in the Middle East, with US President Donald Trump stating that the agreement will rule out a nuclear weapon for Tehran.

A US official confirmed that the deal allows Iran to sell oil immediately upon signing. The agreement, signed this week but not yet made public, extends a tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the warring countries to negotiate a permanent truce.

Under the terms, the US will end its blockade of Iran's ports while Tehran will restore the passage of oil tankers and other maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which it has effectively blocked since the US and Israel launched strikes on February 28. Trump said the agreement states clearly that Tehran will not have a nuclear weapon and that the full text would be made public in a formal setting in a few days.

Iran has long maintained that it will not develop nuclear weapons and that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. Trump has given shifting rationales for attacking Iran, but appears to have achieved little of what he said he wanted: Iran's theocratic government remains in place, its ballistic missile program has not been dismantled, and it has not ended support for anti-Israel militias like Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Iran's leaders could face renewed protests if they fail to ease economic pressures after a destructive war. Israel has not directly participated in the negotiations and has distanced itself from both the April ceasefire and the latest US-Iran agreement, adding uncertainty to whether the new ceasefire will hold. The war has affected most countries in the region, killing more than 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.

US Vice President JD Vance said that the agreement included Israel and Lebanon, contradicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Monday that Israel is not bound by it and will not withdraw from southern Lebanon. A Hezbollah spokesperson told Reuters that the group believed Iran would not agree to a permanent truce if the Israeli occupation was not ended.

Iran's military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that Israel should expect a hard response if it did not stop its attacks on southern Lebanon. A senior US official said the agreement allows Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel, and includes banking, transportation, and insurance services to facilitate the sales. US and Iranian officials say the deal could eventually deliver substantial economic benefits to Iran by lifting sanctions and unfreezing foreign assets.

It could also set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund, paid for by neighboring Gulf states that host US military bases and were hit by Iranian attacks during the war, if Iran complies with other terms. In the coming 60 days, negotiators will return to difficult issues like the future of Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran was discussing with Trump officials in February until those negotiations were interrupted by the US decision to launch the war.

Two other issues that Trump and Netanyahu used to justify the war appear not to be on the agenda: ending Iran's support for regional armed militia groups and curbing its missile program. Trump has publicly criticized Netanyahu and expressed frustration at Israel's military campaign, saying on Tuesday he was not happy with the way Israel had handled itself.

Iran wants to get it done, Trump told reporters about the next phase of negotiations with Iran, a sentiment he has repeated since the war's earliest days. They have to get back to business, and the relationship is now normalized, so I think it's going to go pretty quickly.

Iran signed an agreement to sharply curtail its uranium enrichment efforts in 2015 with the US and other countries, but the agreement fell apart after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US in his first term. That led to Iran creating a stockpile of highly enriched uranium that Trump says he wants removed or destroyed.

Trump said he liked the idea of sending the Iran agreement to lawmakers in the US Congress for review after some of his fellow Republicans complained they were being left in the dark. Trump has faced criticism from some lawmakers for not getting authorization from Congress for the war, which is broadly unpopular among Americans.

The deal marks a significant shift in US-Iran relations, but its durability remains uncertain given Israel's opposition and the unresolved issues of Iran's nuclear program and regional proxies. The coming weeks will test whether the ceasefire can lead to a lasting peace or merely a temporary pause in hostilities





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Iran Deal Ceasefire Middle East War Nuclear Program Israel Opposition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and Iran Reach Tentative Ceasefire Deal, but Israel's Territorial Stance Poses Major HurdleThe United States and Iran have agreed to a preliminary deal to extend a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, offering hope for stabilising global energy markets. However, Israel's refusal to withdraw from captured territories in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza threatens to undermine the agreement, as does the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. The deal, pending formal signing on Friday, includes a 60-day timeline for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and has been cautiously welcomed by world leaders. With significant geopolitical tensions remaining, the path to a lasting peace remains uncertain.

Read more »

US-Iran Deal Brings Calm to Lebanon, But Israel Remains on High AlertA deal between the US and Iran has been struck to end the wider conflict, but an Israeli drone strike killed one person and authorities warned displaced people not to rush home as Israel said it would keep troops in the south.

Read more »

Iran Stresses Lebanon Ceasefire Integral to US-Iran War End DealIran's foreign minister declares that stopping the war in Lebanon is a non-negotiable component of a broader peace agreement with the US, while Israel signals it will keep forces in place.

Read more »

Iranian official says end of war includes end of Israel's occupation of LebanonDUBAI — Iran's top diplomat said Tuesday (June 16) that the deal ending the war with the US would also require Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, raising questions about the still-unpublished agreement and whether disagreement over its terms could prolong conflict.

Read more »