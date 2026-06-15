US and Iran Reach Historic Peace Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz and End Conflict

A landmark agreement between the United States and Iran has been announced, securing a ceasefire, ending the US blockade, and planning the immediate reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which promises to ease global energy tensions.

The governments of the United States and Iran have announced a comprehensive peace agreement aimed at ending their ongoing conflict. The deal, which includes an immediate and permanent ceasefire, mandates the termination of the US naval blockade of Iran and the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial shipping.

This pivotal waterway, through which a significant portion of the world's oil passes, has been a flashpoint in the conflict, and its reopening is expected to have major implications for global energy markets, potentially leading to lower oil prices and greater economic stability. The agreement also establishes a framework for further negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue, with all parties reaffirming that Iran must never be permitted to acquire a nuclear weapon. The international community has largely welcomed the diplomatic breakthrough





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US-Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire Nuclear Agreement Energy Prices

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