US and Iran Reach Tentative Ceasefire Deal, but Israel's Territorial Stance Poses Major Hurdle

The United States and Iran have agreed to a preliminary deal to extend a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, offering hope for stabilising global energy markets. However, Israel's refusal to withdraw from captured territories in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza threatens to undermine the agreement, as does the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. The deal, pending formal signing on Friday, includes a 60-day timeline for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program and has been cautiously welcomed by world leaders. With significant geopolitical tensions remaining, the path to a lasting peace remains uncertain.

Iran and the United States have reached a tentative agreement to extend a fragile ceasefire and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

The deal, announced early Monday, aims to alleviate severe economic pressures caused by the closure of the waterway, which has sent fuel and food prices soaring worldwide. According to the memorandum of understanding, Iran will allow free passage through the strait, while the US will lift its naval blockade.

However, implementation is contingent on the formal signing, scheduled for Friday in Switzerland, as confirmed by Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, on state television. The agreement also establishes a 60-day window for further negotiations on Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile and its nuclear program, reviving aspects of the 2015 accord that the US abandoned in 2018.

World leaders, including those from China, France, and the European Union, have cautiously welcomed the breakthrough, hoping it will restore stability to energy markets and ensure safe navigation. Yet, significant obstacles remain, particularly Israel's refusal to withdraw from territories seized in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, and its threats of retaliation if Iran acts against Israeli strikes. The conflict in Lebanon, where Israel recently bombed Beirut's southern suburbs and continues to battle Hezbollah, nearly derailed the talks and remains a flashpoint.

With the ceasefire fragile and geopolitical tensions high, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether this interim deal evolves into a lasting peace. Israel has categorically ruled out withdrawing from any captured land, complicating the US-Iran agreement. Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel intends to hold indefinitely onto territories totaling approximately 1,000 square kilometres in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip.

This stance directly challenges Iran's linkage of the ceasefire to halting Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Katz further warned that any Iranian retaliation for Israeli strikes would be met with "great force". These comments underscore the deep mistrust between Israel and Iran-backed militias and highlight the precarious nature of the broader diplomatic effort. The Israeli operations in Lebanon, including the recent airstrikes on Beirut's suburbs, have been a persistent irritant in the negotiations, threatening to reignite wider hostilities.

The international community, including EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has urged all parties to seize the opportunity for peace, but skepticism remains, as evidenced by Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's remark that "it's a long time till Friday". Pakistan, acting as a key mediator, first announced the deal, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declaring the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Pakistani officials indicated that technical talks will follow the signing ceremony, while separate negotiations on Iran's nuclear program will proceed over the next two months. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has had devastating global consequences, inflating costs for fuel, fertilizer, and essential goods, and prompting nations like France and the UK to consider naval deployments to protect shipping lanes.

China, a major importer of Gulf oil, expressed hope that the memorandum would be signed on schedule and that free passage would be restored promptly. While the agreement marks a significant step toward de-escalation, its durability depends on addressing unresolved issues such as territorial disputes, nuclear constraints, and the complex web of regional alliances that continue to fuel violence across the Middle East





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