US and Iran Sign Memorandum to End War at Versailles During G7 Summit

Leaders of the United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of agreement to end their conflict, with immediate effect. The deal, facilitated by Pakistan and Qatar, includes Iran diluting its enriched uranium, a temporary opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a waiver of some sanctions. The signing occurred at the Palace of Versailles amidst the G7 summit, though details about the activation and a planned ceremony in Switzerland remain unclear. The agreement has sparked political debate, particularly among US Republicans.

In a surprising turn of events at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, leaders of the United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of agreement aimed at ending the conflict between the two nations.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acting as a mediator alongside Qatar, announced that the deal shall enter into force with immediate effect. According to US officials who reviewed the memorandum, Iran has agreed to, at a minimum, dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. In return, the United States will waive but not permanently end certain sanctions on Iran.

The agreement also includes provisions to open the Strait of Hormuz toll-free for a period of two months and affirms a commitment to Lebanon's territorial integrity, countering Israel's actions against Hezbollah. The signing took place at the Palace of Versailles, a site steeped in diplomatic history, during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. President Donald Trump confirmed he had signed the document, stating, It's signed, as he departed Versailles.

The White House later corroborated that Trump had signed a memorandum of understanding on ending the war in Iran while at Versailles, though no cameras were present to capture the moment. This signing follows earlier reports that both Trump and Vice President JD Vance had digitally signed the agreement on Sunday, with plans for a formal ceremonial signing in Switzerland on Friday.

However, it remains unclear whether that ceremony will proceed now that the document has been signed by both parties. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also signed the memorandum on Wednesday, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Iran has not yet issued an official comment. The immediate activation of the deal raises questions about the start of a 60-day negotiating clock to finalize a more comprehensive agreement.

Furthermore, ambiguity persists regarding the difference between Trump's digital signature on Sunday and his physical signing at Versailles. Prime Minister Sharif initially posted on X that the deal was in effect and that a formal ceremony would still be held on Friday in Switzerland, co-hosted by Pakistan and Qatar. He later reposted the same message but removed any reference to the Friday ceremony, adding to the confusion.

While the agreement is positioned as a step toward peace, it has drawn criticism from some US lawmakers. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a Republican, expressed strong disapproval, referencing former President Ronald Reagan's legacy. He argued that Iran's nuclear ambitions remain unchecked and that the country has effectively learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz yields concessions.

Cassidy highlighted the human and economic costs, noting that before the war, the strait was open, Iran was under crushing sanctions, and 13 American service members were alive. He contrasted that with the current situation, where those 13 Americans are dead, families have faced higher fuel costs due to previous sanctions, and bombing has ceased only for sanctions to be lifted.

Cassidy, who lost his primary reelection bid after Trump endorsed his opponent, is among the few Republicans willing to publicly criticize the president on this matter. The G7 summit continues, with global leaders discussing a range of economic and security issues, but the US-Iran memorandum has dominated the headlines, casting a long shadow over other agenda items.

The full implications of the agreement and its implementation remain to be seen, as diplomatic details emerge and regional actors react to this significant shift in US-Iran relations





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US Iran Deal Memorandum Of Agreement G7 Summit Versailles Signing Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions Keir Starmer Donald Trump Shehbaz Sharif Masoud Pezeshkian Nuclear Uranium Hezbollah Lebanon Israel Diplomacy

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