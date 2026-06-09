US and Iran Tensions Rise Amid Middle East Conflict

The US and Iran are at odds over a recent attack on two US pilots, with the US calling for a response and Iran refusing to comment. The incident has added to the strain on efforts to broker a peace deal to end the wider Middle East war and reopen the vital Hormuz Strait.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States must respond to an attack on two US pilots, but Iran 's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi did not directly address the incident.

The US military rescued the two crew members after a US Army attack helicopter went down in waters near Oman's coast. The incident adds further strain to efforts to broker a peace deal to end the wider Middle East war and reopen Hormuz, a vital conduit for petroleum and other commodities. Trump has repeatedly said Iran and the United States are close to an agreement, though there are significant differences between the two sides.

The US military's Central Command gave no reason for the crash, but said the soldiers were rescued after two hours and were in stable condition. In a parallel conflict, Israel struck the historic port city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, killing at least eight people. It was the deadliest strike on the city since fighting erupted in Lebanon in early March, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel.

Israel's refusal to end its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah has hindered Trump's efforts to extend a tenuous ceasefire in the wider US-Israeli war with Iran into a durable settlement. Trump told Axios on Monday he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to return to war with Iran. Tehran has long said any peace deal with Washington depends in part on an end to fighting in Lebanon.

In northern Israel on Tuesday, Israeli troops operating in the Ramim Ridge area close to Lebanon's border killed one person in an incident in which they returned fire, the military said. Israel has never halted its Lebanon campaign, which has killed thousands of people, saying the conflict should be treated separately from any US-Iranian ceasefire. Hezbollah has also continued its attacks.

At the same time, Tehran has continued to block most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Tuesday that ship traffic through Hormuz is rising very meaningfully, but added it would take many months to get back to normal flows of energy once the war is over.

Trump has said any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Iran's demands include the lifting of international sanctions, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets and recognition of its control of the strait





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