US and Nigerian Forces Successfully Kill Second-In-Command of Islamic State Group, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki

The article details the significance of the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, who was the global second-in-command of the Islamic State group, in the Nigerian and US counter-terrorism campaign against jihadist groups. It also highlights the need for sustained intelligence-led precision attacks to counteract ISWAP and efforts to localise their access to funds, weapons, and new membership.

Al-Minuki was placed under US sanctions in 2023, and in December 2025, US and Nigerian militaries killed the global second-in-command of the Islamic State group, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

He was a leader in the jihadist Boko Haram group before pledging allegiance to IS in 2015 and overseeing IS-linked operations across the Sahel and West Africa, including attacks against 'ethnic and religious minority communities'. He was responsible for recent attacks against the military in Nigeria. The US provided intelligence, assets, and other force enablers for the precision air-land operation.

Al-Minuki was tracked through his phones, and there was no ground offensive, just airstrikes on three locations: Metele, Dogon Chukwu, and Matari, in the Lake Chad region. At least 17 other militants were killed alongside him. The killing of Al-Minuki signifies a significant tactical and operational success in the counter-terrorism campaign against jihadist groups in Nigeria and the US.

However, there is the potential for ISWAP to retaliate with increased attacks on Nigerian military bases. The recent counter-terrorism strategy shift in the US towards partnerships with African countries rather than maintaining a large US military presence highlights the need for sustained intelligence-led precision attacks and efforts to curtail the groups' access to funds, weapons, and new membership





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Islamic State Boko Haram Nigerian Military US Forces Precision Air-Land Operation Drone Instructors Lake Chad Region Ethnic And Religious Minority Communities Counter-Terrorism Campaign United States General's Michael Onoja Arisetv News Beat Security And Intelligence Counter-Terrorism Strategy Nigerian President Drone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Donald Trump announced the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the world's most active terrorist and the second-in-command of ISIS globally, during a joint operation with Nigerian forces on May 15, 2015. The news was reported on Truth Social.U.S. President Donald Trump and Nigerian forces successfully executed a mission to eliminate Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a top ISIS commander, on May 15, 2015. The operation, conducted in Africa, involved information from Nigerian sources regarding the terrorist's activities.

Read more »

Barisan Nasional (BN) Contesting All 56 Seats in Johor State ElectionThe Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, led by United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), has decided to contest all 56 state assembly seats in Johor's next election, effectively going it alone without any coalition partners.

Read more »

Trump says Islamic State group leader was killed in a joint US-Nigerian missionWASHINGTON – US and Nigerian forces killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Nigeria in a mission carried out Friday (May 15), US President Donald Trump said.Trump announced the joint operation in Africa's most populous country in a late-night social media post.

Read more »

Students in East Java and Banten Suffered Food Poisoning Symptoms After Consuming State-Provided Free Nutritious MealsAround 200 students from across East Java's Surabaya and Banten suffered food poisoning symptoms, after consuming state-provided free nutritious meals. The majority of the students complained of dizziness, nausea, and vomiting, and most underwent only light medical examinations. Food samples were collected and sent for testing to determine the cause of the children's symptoms.

Read more »