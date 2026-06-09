US Apache Helicopter Crashes Near Strait of Hormuz; Pilots Safe, Trump Says

A US Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump confirmed the two pilots are fine. The incident occurs amid ongoing US-Iran conflict and blockade enforcement.

A United States Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, with President Donald Trump confirming that the two pilots aboard are safe.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the region, where the US has been enforcing a blockade on Iranian crude oil shipments as part of ongoing military operations. The cause of the crash remains unclear, and the US military's Central Command and the Defense Department have not yet responded to requests for comment. Iranian state media, citing foreign reports, acknowledged the crash but provided no additional details.

The crash site is near the strategic waterway that has been under significant pressure since the US and Israel began strikes against Iran on February 28. The conflict has disrupted global energy markets, driving up oil prices and increasing the cost of basic goods worldwide. President Trump, speaking to reporters at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York after watching the NBA Finals, downplayed the severity of the incident. The pilots are fine.

Nobody injured. We are going to issue a report tomorrow, but the pilots are fine, he said. The New York Times first reported the crash of the Apache helicopter, which has been a key asset for the American military in enforcing the blockade and conducting operations against Iranian drones. The United Arab Emirates has also used Apache helicopters to shoot down Iranian drones during the conflict.

Trump expressed renewed optimism about negotiations with Iran, stating that there is a good chance of signing a deal in two or three days. However, he provided no specifics on what prompted this optimism. We are very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal, he said, while warning that if bombing continues, the strait could remain closed for months and many lives would be lost.

Negotiations between the US and Iran have been stalled for weeks, with both sides taking hard-line positions. The US demands that Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, believed to still be entombed in the country after American airstrikes during the 12-day war in 2025. Iran, however, refuses and insists on relief from sanctions and the release of frozen assets before any final agreement.

The crash of the Apache helicopter adds another layer of uncertainty to the already volatile situation in the region. As the world watches, the fate of the Strait of Hormuz and the broader conflict hangs in the balance, with potential implications for global energy security and economic stability





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Apache Helicopter Crash Strait Of Hormuz US-Iran Conflict Donald Trump Oil Blockade

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