The House Foreign Affairs Committee said the Trump administration approved 879,000 Nvidia and AMD AI chip shipments to China, including orders for Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and BYD, all on a Pentagon list of alleged military-backed firms.

The Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said.

Alibaba Tencent Baidu And BYD Chip Approvals

The approvals covered 879,000 chip shipments by the Commerce Department. They included 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD. All four Chinese companies named in the committee report are on the Pentagon list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies. Companies had sought permission to ship more than 3.4 million chips to China during the period, the committee documents showed.

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The chips covered included Nvidia's H200 and AMD's equivalent MI325X. It was not immediately clear how many of the approvals resulted in actual China-bound shipments of chips. Despite the approvals, questions swirled as to whether the AI chips were actually reaching Chinese shores. In May, Reuters reported the US had cleared about 10 companies to buy the H200, but that no deliveries had taken place.

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In testimony before the committee in July, Commerce Department official Jeffrey Kessler said shipments had begun but there had been very few. Several major Chinese internet companies had each obtained about 10,000 H200 chips, Reuters has since reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The unusual release of chip export licensing data comes as the administration of President Donald Trump faces heightened scrutiny.

Jensen Huang Spy Scandal Intensifies Scrutiny

The scrutiny follows news about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, which has fueled renewed calls in Washington for a tougher stance on China. News surrounding Huang has turned a spotlight on instances of Nvidia AI chips being smuggled to China that went unpunished, dialing up pressure on the Trump administration to crack down on Chinese tech threats.

The committee chair, Brian Mast, has exercised his authorities under the Export Control Reform Act to publicly reveal export control licence application information regarding NVIDIA and AMD's AI chip licences for the People's Republic of China, the committee said in a statement. Mast, a Republican from Florida, said upon releasing the data: This is the most detailed public disclosure in the history of the Export Control Reform Act.

That refers to 2018 legislation that expanded Commerce's authority to restrict the export of sensitive technologies for national security reasons. Nvidia said in a statement that the approvals were subject to strict conditions and limited volumes. It added that despite receiving some licences, we have since stopped shipping H200s to China. AMD said it complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations.

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Commerce Department Export Control Licensing Rules

The Commerce Department said its approach to H200 licensing is based on a rule published in the Federal Register in January 2026, which imposes significant additional national security-related requirements on license applicants in order to qualify for case-by-case consideration rather than a presumption of denial. Chris McGuire, a former US official and expert on the US-China technology battle, said: The fact that over 30 per cent of the AI chips sent to China were shipped to companies that the Department of War has designated as Chinese military companies is astonishing, and calls into question whether Commerce conducted any serious national security review before approving these licenses.

Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, BYD, the Commerce Department and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Former President Joe Biden had restricted Chinese access to the prized chips over fears that they would supercharge China's military and erode the US lead in artificial intelligence.

Trump Rolls Back Biden Era Chip Restrictions

But Trump in December gave the green light for Nvidia to ship its H200 chip to China, rolling back Biden-era restrictions and drawing fierce criticism from China hawks across the US political spectrum.