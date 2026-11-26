The US Army destroyed all 68 drums of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, saying early checks show no lead spread to nearby homes and farms. Extensive environmental testing is planned in the weeks ahead.

The US Army blew up the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday (Nov 25), calling the controlled detonation a success after earlier fears of a toxic plume.

The Army said the first checks show the blasts did not spread toxic dust to nearby homes and farms. The 68 drums contained nearly five tons (4,500 kilograms) of lead azide, a chemical used to make explosives and the entire degraded US stockpile. The material had been stored for more than 15 years at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, where it was at risk of spontaneous explosion.

Also read Iowa town braces for planned detonation of lead-based explosives stockpile

Army Measures Contained Lead Azide Blast

Earthen barriers were put up and foam and water were poured onto a pair of bunkers holding the material. Officials said those measures appear to have absorbed much of the blast. The two controlled blasts destroyed all 68 barrels and did not set off any secondary explosions, said Major General Eric Shirley, who led the Army operation. Shirley said the risk was reduced as close to zero as it is absolutely humanly possible.

US Environmental Protection Agency air monitors were detecting no lead in the air around the plant. An alert sent to cellphones late Wednesday afternoon said it was safe to resume normal activities, and FEMA issued an all clear around the plant, the Army reported. President Donald Trump posted on social media that the Army did a great job.

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Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle, along with the Republican governors of Iowa and Missouri, also said it appeared to be a success and that the explosion was well-contained. Still, government agencies and independent researchers plan extensive environmental testing for lead in the weeks ahead on water sources, farms, homes and playgrounds. Lead is a heavy metal especially dangerous to children and pregnant women.

Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University, said the EPA air quality data was promising but stressed that samples need lab testing to determine health risks. He said this should take days to weeks, and different guidance may be issued to communities based on distance and wind direction.

Experts Stress Need for Extended Testing

Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, said water treatment facilities along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers will test periodically to make sure there are no detectable spikes. Some experts cautioned it is too early to know whether communities are in the clear.

Doug Seyb, a livestock farmer from Donnellson, said all his cows are pregnant and he is concerned about the accuracy of EPA air monitors, adding that he just crosses his fingers that there are no deformed calves and stillborns. The Army scheduled the detonation for Wednesday because winds were blowing southwest and away from populated areas including Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River.

The explosion sent debris flying and a large cloud of smoke over a tree line, and a New York Times reporter said the blast could be heard about 10 miles (15 kilometres) away. An Associated Press reporter filmed from less than a mile away and upwind. After two loud booms around 9 am local time, a pair of white plumes rolled high before quickly dissipating, which the Army attributed to the foam sprayed on the bunkers.

The detonation was initially scheduled for Nov 20 but was postponed for three days, after which Trump paused the operation pending a court decision and approval from incoming governor Rob Sand. A court ruling on Monday evening cleared the way. Environmental groups who sued to halt the detonation said legal action and public pressure forced the Army to take more protective measures.

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Sarah Green, executive director of the Iowa Environmental Council, said Iowa and neighbouring states deserve a full accounting of why the situation was allowed to get to the point of crisis. Colonel Aaron Teller, who led the explosives experts, said the last major disposal of lead azide occurred in 1977, when about 7,000 pounds were destroyed in an open-air blast in Colorado.

Steps Taken to Improve Lead Dust Containment

He said 75 per cent of the lead particulate remained at that site even with no mitigation measures, and steps were taken to better contain it in Iowa. Those steps included earthen-filled barriers extending well above the magazines, a vent to send material into an uninhabited area, large water tanks, and foam flooding the exterior of the magazines.

The Army released two maps on Wednesday showing potential exposure to toxic lead dust in the air over an area extending more than 75 miles (120 kilometres) southwest of the blast site, and possible surface exposure in a more limited area. The maps advised avoiding the highlighted area or remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, warning that children under six are especially vulnerable to lead exposure.

Officials had encouraged residents closest to the site and in range of the plume to evacuate, and others to stay indoors. Schools not already closed for Thanksgiving cancelled classes and many businesses closed, while some residents sealed their windows and doors. Evacuated individuals were told they would be notified by phone once the all-clear was given and could then return home. FEMA supported the recommended relocation for all residents of Middletown and immediate surrounding impacted areas.

Bystanders who parked on the side of a road to watch came away unimpressed by the size of the explosion. Burlington resident Tim Brandt said he wanted to feel the ground shake, but it reminded him of noisemakers that crack when thrown on the ground. He said it was nothing and that it seemed like the government put fear in a lot of people over nothing.

The stockpile was brought to Iowa from bases around the country in 2009, according to Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Army said the safest option had been detonating the stockpile right away because it was degrading and might explode uncontrollably at any time as the weather got colder.

The Army had said the materials were too unstable to move to a safer area, warning residents to shelter from the blast and a potential cloud of lead dust.