The US Army will detonate 68 barrels of lead azide in Iowa by November 24, bypassing a court order via emergency powers to prevent an uncontrolled explosion.

The US Army has confirmed it will proceed with the controlled detonation of 68 barrels of toxic lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown by Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The Trump administration invoked emergency legal powers to bypass a temporary injunction issued by the US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, which had previously halted the operation. This legal maneuver allows the military to disregard the court order blocking the controversial disposal plan.

Emergency Powers Override Court Injunction

The Department of Justice filed a statement on Saturday night declaring that the Army must perform a controlled detonation to protect the public from the greater threat of an uncontrolled explosion. The filing specified that the military intends to act by November 24, 2026, utilizing an emergency munitions and explosives exception to federal environmental protection laws. This legal strategy enables the Army to move forward without the environmental permit that was frozen by the appeals court on Thursday.

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Health Risks and Environmental Concerns

The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued a freeze on the Army's environmental permit after environmental groups filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the operation. The plaintiffs, including the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter, argued that the detonation would release a toxic plume of lead dust. They contend the debris could travel up to 100 miles north of the site, depending on weather conditions, posing severe risks to local communities.

Lead exposure is known to cause serious health problems, particularly in children, including damage to the brain and nervous system. The lawsuit was filed by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter, with Earthjustice serving as the nonprofit environmental law organization representing the groups. Earthjustice did not immediately respond to inquiries on Sunday regarding their legal strategy following the government's emergency filing.

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Justification Based on Instability Risks

Federal officials assert that the detonation must occur within the next several days because falling temperatures could destabilize the degraded lead azide. This chemical compound is an explosive used in military munitions, and its instability poses a significant danger if not managed carefully. The Army had previously postponed plans to detonate the material following intense public outcry from residents and farmers near Middletown. However, the current administration argues that immediate action is necessary to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic uncontrolled event.

Official Stance on Lowest Public Risk

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle stated in a Thursday statement that the Army, in consultation with the US Environmental Protection Agency, determined that controlled detonation poses the lowest risk to the public. The Department of Justice emphasized that an uncontrolled explosion presents a more significant threat than the planned release of pollutants. The Army did not immediately respond to an inquiry on Sunday regarding the precise timing of the detonation beyond the November 24 deadline.