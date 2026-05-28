US Arrests Former CIA Official for Gold Bar Theft and Fraud

The United States has arrested a former senior Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official after a search found US$40 million worth of gold bars at his home. FBI officers also seized US$2 million in cash and around 35 luxury watches this month from the home of David Rush in the US state of Virginia. An FBI probe found that Rush had provided false information about his education and military background in his job application, including lying about obtaining university degrees and serving as a pilot in the navy. He also filled out fraudulent time sheets and obtained US$77,000 in military leave pay by falsely claiming he was a member of the navy reserves. The document describes Rush as a former senior employee at a US government agency with top secret clearance and access to classified information. A lawyer for Rush declined to comment to the Times. From last November to this March, Rush made several requests to his employer for 'a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses'. The gold and most of the cash were later found to be missing from a storage space at the official's workplace, triggering a search of his home which discovered around 303 gold bars - worth over US$40 million.

The United States has arrested a former senior Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official after a search found US$40 million worth of gold bars at his home.

FBI officers also seized US$2 million in cash and around 35 luxury watches this month from the home of David Rush in the US state of Virginia. An FBI probe found that Rush had provided false information about his education and military background in his job application, including lying about obtaining university degrees and serving as a pilot in the navy.

He also filled out fraudulent time sheets and obtained US$77,000 in military leave pay by falsely claiming he was a member of the navy reserves. The document describes Rush as a former senior employee at a US government agency with top secret clearance and access to classified information. A lawyer for Rush declined to comment to the Times.

From last November to this March, Rush made several requests to his employer for 'a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses'. The gold and most of the cash were later found to be missing from a storage space at the official's workplace, triggering a search of his home which discovered around 303 gold bars - worth over US$40 million





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US Arrest Former CIA Official Gold Bar Theft Fraud Central Intelligence Agency Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) David Rush Virginia Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) Gold Bars US$2 Million US$77 000 Military Leave Pay Navy Reserves Top Secret Clearance Access To Classified Information Work-Related Expenses Foreign Currency Gold Bars Storage Space Home Search Around 303 Gold Bars Worth Over US$40 Million

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