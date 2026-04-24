US Attorney Closes Investigation, Clearing Path for Potential Fed Chair Confirmation

A US Attorney's investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has been closed, removing a key obstacle to the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. The investigation has been handed over to the Fed's internal watchdog to examine cost overruns.

The path for Kevin Warsh to potentially become the next Federal Reserve Chair has been cleared with the conclusion of a US Attorney's investigation into potential conflicts of interest surrounding current Chair Jerome Powell .

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, a known ally of President Donald Trump, announced on Friday, April 24th, that her office would be closing its inquiry. This investigation had been a significant hurdle in the confirmation process for Warsh, President Trump’s nominee to lead the nation’s central bank. Instead of pursuing further action through her office, Pirro directed the Federal Reserve’s internal oversight body, the Office of Inspector General (OIG), to investigate reported cost overruns within the Fed.

This shift in focus suggests a desire to maintain accountability without directly implicating Powell or further delaying Warsh’s confirmation. Pirro articulated her reasoning for this change in strategy via a social media post, emphasizing the OIG’s unique position to ensure the Federal Reserve is responsible to the American public. She stated that the Inspector General possesses the necessary authority to hold the Fed accountable for how taxpayer money is spent.

Pirro expressed confidence that a thorough report from the OIG would be forthcoming and would definitively address the concerns that initially prompted her office to issue subpoenas. The specifics of those initial concerns remain somewhat opaque, but they clearly revolved around financial management within the Federal Reserve. The decision to involve the OIG signals a move towards a more internal review process, potentially lessening the political intensity surrounding the situation.

This also allows Pirro to demonstrate action while avoiding a potentially protracted and politically charged legal battle. The timing of this announcement is particularly noteworthy, given the ongoing debate about the direction of monetary policy and the potential for a change in leadership at the Federal Reserve. This development arrives amidst a period of significant scrutiny for the Federal Reserve.

The FOMC, the Federal Open Market Committee, recently concluded a two-day meeting on December 10, 2025, with Chair Powell subsequently holding a press conference to address the committee’s decisions. The context of these meetings, and the broader economic landscape, are crucial to understanding the implications of the investigation’s closure. The appointment of a new Federal Reserve Chair could significantly alter the course of monetary policy, impacting everything from interest rates to inflation.

Kevin Warsh, as President Trump’s chosen candidate, represents a potentially different approach to these critical economic issues. The OIG’s investigation into cost overruns, while seemingly separate, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. A critical report from the OIG could further influence the confirmation process or even impact Powell’s standing, regardless of Warsh’s eventual fate. The focus now shifts to the OIG’s investigation and the speed with which they deliver their findings.

The outcome of that investigation will likely determine the next steps in this unfolding situation and ultimately shape the future leadership of the Federal Reserve. The closure of the US Attorney’s investigation is not a complete resolution, but rather a pivotal moment in a larger narrative surrounding the Federal Reserve and its leadership





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