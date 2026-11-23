The United States added Singapore-based Megaspeed to its trade blacklist due to espionage allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, restricting access to American technology.

The United States government officially added Singapore -based semiconductor firm Megaspeed International to its trade blacklist on Monday, November 23. This decisive regulatory action is directly linked to an ongoing espionage investigation concerning Nvidia and its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang. The entity listing effectively prohibits American companies from exporting goods, software, and advanced technology to Megaspeed without a specific government license.

Megaspeed Blacklisted Over Espionage Investigation

The inclusion of Megaspeed International on the entity list follows serious revelations regarding the business relationship between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. Alice Huang serves as the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed and is reportedly alleged to be a spy for Beijing. The New York Times previously reported that US authorities concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing while maintaining a close personal relationship with the Nvidia leader. Reuters could not independently verify these specific intelligence allegations, but the US government proceeded with the blacklist designation based on its internal assessments.

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Nvidia Ties and Jensen Huang Reinstatement

Jensen Huang recently returned to his role as CEO of Nvidia, following a resignation two weeks prior triggered by revelations of extramarital affairs. In a statement issued on November 8, Jensen Huang admitted to an affair but did not refer to Alice Huang by name. The coincidence of his reinstatement and the blacklisting of Megaspeed has drawn significant attention from the tech industry. Nvidia continues to list Megaspeed as an official cloud partner in its directory, a relationship that has now become the subject of intense scrutiny and regulatory intervention by US authorities.

Export Control Violations and Legal Consequences

US authorities, specifically the Justice and Commerce departments, stated this week that they have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024. The investigation focuses on possible violations of export controls related to the alleged shipments of Nvidia AI chips to China. Companies placed on the entity list face severe restrictions, including the denial of licenses to ship goods and technology. Furthermore, these firms often find it harder to access US-origin spare parts, software updates, or licenses for intellectual property. Megaspeed has claimed that Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and asserted that the firm conducted lawful business during its operations.

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Global Supply Chain and Market Implications

The blacklist action highlights the broader context of US efforts to restrict Chinese access to advanced technology. While Megaspeed and its alleged ties to Beijing have been targeted, the Trump administration has previously held off on adding other high-profile entities like China's AI startup DeepSeek and memory chipmaker CXMT to the blacklist. That strategic delay was reportedly an attempt to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing while still addressing national security risks. However, the specific case of Megaspeed demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach when direct links to Chinese intelligence assets are identified within the supply chain.

China's Response and Future Outlook

China has officially dismissed the spy accusations as groundless, rejecting the narrative presented by US authorities. Despite the diplomatic friction, the practical impact of the blacklist is immediate for US and Singaporean businesses. The restriction on exporting Nvidia chips to Megaspeed cuts off a major customer from one of the world's leading chip suppliers. This move reinforces the strict enforcement of American export controls and signals that personal relationships involving corporate leadership and foreign intelligence will not be tolerated within the critical technology infrastructure sector.