The US has added Singapore-based Megaspeed to its trade blacklist following an espionage probe involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

The United States government officially added Singapore-based chip firm Megaspeed to its trade blacklist on November 23, 2025. This significant regulatory action stems directly from an ongoing espionage investigation that has linked the company to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The move restricts Megaspeed's ability to access American technology without explicit licensing.

Details of The US Trade Blacklist Action

Being placed on the US entity list imposes strict limitations on Megaspeed's commercial operations. Companies on this list require special licenses to purchase US goods, software, and technology. These licenses are generally subject to denial in cases involving national security concerns. The classification also complicates access to US-origin spare parts and software updates for the blacklisted entity.

Also read Alice Huang Had Ties to China Spy Agency During Affair with Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

This designation follows detailed reports that Megaspeed may have violated export controls. US officials allege the firm helped facilitate the movement of Nvidia AI chips to China. Such activities would bypass Washington's efforts to restrict advanced computing technology from reaching Chinese military or state-linked sectors. The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce confirmed the investigation into these potential violations.

Investigation Into Alice Huang And Jensen Huang

The core of the investigation revolves around Alice Huang, the controlling shareholder of Megaspeed. The New York Times reported in October 2025 that US authorities concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset. They alleged she passed sensitive information to Beijing while maintaining a close personal relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

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Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair in a public statement on November 8, 2025. He did not mention Alice Huang by name in that disclosure. This admission came after two weeks of intense scrutiny following his temporary resignation. The revelations have triggered a comprehensive review of business relationships involving high-profile tech executives and foreign entities.

China has firmly rejected the espionage accusations, labeling them as groundless. Megaspeed also denied wrongdoing, stating it conducted lawful business operations. Reuters noted that it could not independently verify the intelligence allegations regarding Alice Huang. However, the US government's decision to blacklist the firm suggests a high level of confidence in their findings.

Impact on Nvidia And The Semiconductor Market

Nvidia currently lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner in its corporate directory. This relationship has come under intense scrutiny since the initial reports emerged. Megaspeed has historically been a large customer for Nvidia chips, making its blacklisting a notable event in the semiconductor supply chain.

The investigation into Megaspeed began in 2024, focusing on alleged shipments of Nvidia AI chips to China. These shipments potentially violated US export controls designed to limit Chinese access to advanced computing power. The timing of the blacklist coincides with Jensen Huang's return as CEO, marking a pivotal moment for the company's leadership and compliance standards.

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This action highlights the broader US strategy of tightening control over critical technologies. The Trump administration has previously hesitated to add companies like DeepSeek and CXMT to the blacklist to avoid escalating tensions. However, the specific links to espionage and high-profile executives appear to have accelerated enforcement in the Megaspeed case.