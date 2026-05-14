US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks Resigns Amid Turnover Among Top Immigration Officials

US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks abruptly resigned on Thursday, an agency spokesperson said, adding to turnover among top Trump administration immigration officials in recent months. No reason was given for Banks' departure, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks abruptly resigned on Thursday, adding to turnover among top Trump administration immigration officials in recent months. No reason was given for Banks' departure, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During Trump's first year in office, the number of agents deployed to major US cities dropped from 956,000 to 720,000, according to US government figures. The controversial city-level operations, led by then-acting Chief of Border Patrol Francis Bovino, saw agents clash with residents and use aggressive tactics to round up people suspected of immigration violations in Democratic-governed cities. CNA is committed to providing a fast, secure and the best possible experience for our users





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US Border Patrol Michael Banks Resignation Turnover Immigration Officials City-Level Operations Francis Bovino Aggressive Tactics Immigration Violations Democratic-Governed Cities CNA

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