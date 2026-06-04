US-Brokered Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon Collapses Amid Hezbollah-Iran Coordination

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon collapsed within hours as Hezbollah continued attacks and Israel refused to withdraw from occupied territory. The conflict is a proxy war with Iran, linking Lebanon to broader US-Iran deals. Hezbollah, despite Israeli offensives, has resurged and coordinates openly with Tehran. Israeli PM Netanyahu faces domestic pressure and US irritation as he pursues ground operations.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon collapsed within hours of its announcement on June 4, as Hezbollah continued its attacks and Israel refused to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory.

The agreement, reached after US-sponsored talks in Washington, had called for both sides to refrain from further clashes, with the condition that Hezbollah cease its attacks on Israel. Lebanese officials initially claimed the deal remained valid, but Israeli military leaders quickly announced they had no intention of pulling back from land seized during the conflict.

The rapid unraveling underscores the deep complexities of a proxy war that extends far beyond the borders of Lebanon, into the heart of the broader US-Iran confrontation. Hezbollah, a Shiite militia backed by Iran, has long been a critical tool for Tehran to project power and exert pressure on Israel. The group's recent resurgence, despite a devastating Israeli offensive in September 2024 that aimed to dismantle its capabilities, has surprised many.

Rather than weakening Hezbollah, the Israeli campaign inadvertently pushed the militia closer to its Iranian patrons. Today, Hezbollah coordinates its military actions openly with Iran, launching barrages of rockets into Israeli cities as soon as a previous ceasefire with the US faltered in early April. This coordination has transformed Hezbollah into an even more valuable proxy for Iran, linking any potential de-escalation in Lebanon to broader negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the situation is a political nightmare. Facing elections within months, he is under intense pressure to show strength against Hezbollah and Iran. Yet his efforts to press deeper into Lebanon, including the capture of the historic Beaufort Castle, have drawn increasing irritation from US President Donald Trump, who is eager to reach a comprehensive deal with Iran. Trump's administration has reportedly warned Netanyahu against further escalation, though Israeli ground operations continue.

In a new diplomatic push, US officials are now promoting direct talks between Israel and Lebanon's multi-faith government, which has grown frustrated with Hezbollah's role in dragging the country into another war. However, until the underlying Iran-US tensions are resolved, the prospect of lasting peace between Israel and Lebanon remains distant





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