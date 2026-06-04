US-Brokered Ceasefire Collapses as Israel-Hezbollah War Deepens Regional Crisis

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, mediated by the United States, fell apart within hours. The conflict is revealed as a proxy war with Iran, which now openly coordinates with Hezbollah and ties any US-Iran deal to a Lebanese ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues his Lebanon offensive despite US pressure, while Lebanon's government seeks direct talks with Israel to counter Hezbollah's influence.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah collapsed within hours of its announcement on June 4, as Hezbollah resumed attacks and Israel refused to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory.

The agreement, announced in Washington following US-sponsored talks, required that the Iranian-backed militia halt its strikes on Israel. While Lebanese officials maintained the deal was still valid and could be implemented within 24 hours, the Israeli military declared it would not pull back from Lebanese soil. The rapid failure underscores the deep entanglement of the conflict in the broader regional standoff between the United States and Iran.

Israel's war with Hezbollah is fundamentally a proxy confrontation with Iran, which funds and arms the militia. For years, both Iran and Hezbollah maintained a fiction of separate objectives, with Hezbollah portraying itself as a defender of Lebanon. That narrative was shattered by Hezbollah's direct coordination with Iran following the ceasefire, and by Iran's explicit linking of any permanent US deal-concerning the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf oil flows-to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The resurgence of Hezbollah is a political setback for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections within four months. The prospect of a US-Iran deal that formally incorporates Hezbollah is anathema to Netanyahu, who is determined to destroy as much of the militia's infrastructure as possible. Israeli forces have advanced into Lebanon, capturing the historic Crusader fortress of Beaufort, which Netanyahu called a "decisive turning point.

" However, US President Donald Trump, eager to conclude a showdown with Iran, is growing impatient with Netanyahu's escalation. Reports indicate tense relations, with Trump obtaining a pause in bombing of Beirut but Israeli ground operations continuing. In a new diplomatic effort, US officials are facilitating direct talks between Israel and the Lebanese government. Lebanon's multi-faith leadership, resentful of Hezbollah's entanglement of the country in war, has agreed to these talks as a potential path out of the crisis





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