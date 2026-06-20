US brokers ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as Iran talks remain uncertain

The US has brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to a senior Washington official. The development comes as a surprise, as the two sides had been expected to meet in Switzerland to discuss a potential nuclear deal. The US and Iran have been engaged in a long-standing dispute over Iran's nuclear program, with the US imposing sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb its nuclear activities.

The US says Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire. A senior Washington official says negotiators for the US and Qatar helped broker the truce.

The news comes amid reports that White House envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Switzerland for the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal. Planned peace talks in Switzerland between the US and Iran were abruptly called off on Friday, after a memorandum of understanding was inked remotely by Presidents Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday.

The development comes as a surprise, as the two sides had been expected to meet in Switzerland to discuss a potential nuclear deal. The US and Iran have been engaged in a long-standing dispute over Iran's nuclear program, with the US imposing sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb its nuclear activities. The latest development has sparked hopes that a breakthrough may be possible in the talks between the US and Iran.

However, the path to a successful deal remains uncertain, with many challenges still to be overcome. The US and Iran have been at odds over a range of issues, including Iran's nuclear program, its support for militant groups in the region, and its human rights record. The US has imposed sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb its nuclear activities, and has also called for Iran to halt its support for militant groups in the region.

Iran has denied any wrongdoing, and has accused the US of trying to undermine its sovereignty. The latest development has sparked hopes that a breakthrough may be possible in the talks between the US and Iran.

However, the path to a successful deal remains uncertain, with many challenges still to be overcome. The US and Iran have been at odds over a range of issues, including Iran's nuclear program, its support for militant groups in the region, and its human rights record. The US has imposed sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb its nuclear activities, and has also called for Iran to halt its support for militant groups in the region.

Iran has denied any wrongdoing, and has accused the US of trying to undermine its sovereignty. The US and Qatar have helped broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to a senior Washington official. The development comes as a surprise, as the two sides had been expected to meet in Switzerland to discuss a potential nuclear deal.

The US and Iran have been engaged in a long-standing dispute over Iran's nuclear program, with the US imposing sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb its nuclear activities. The latest development has sparked hopes that a breakthrough may be possible in the talks between the US and Iran.

However, the path to a successful deal remains uncertain, with many challenges still to be overcome





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Brokers Ceasefire Between Israel And Hezbol Iran Talks Remain Uncertain US And Iran Dispute Over Nuclear Program US Imposes Sanctions On Iran Israel And Hezbollah Ceasefire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and Iran Sign Interim Deal Extending Ceasefire Amid Ongoing NegotiationsThe US and Iran have signed an interim deal extending a ceasefire announced in April by 60 days. The 14-point agreement addresses the management of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile but does not cover Iran's ballistic missile program, a key concern for Washington and Israel. Talks on details will begin in Switzerland.

Read more »

Brent crude rises after Vance's remarks on Israel-Iran tensionsBrent crude oil prices increased following US Vice President JD Vance's warning to Israel regarding attacks on Hezbollah, raising concerns about the US-Iran ceasefire durability. Prices fluctuated as markets weighed potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route, amid ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran.

Read more »

Israeli military strikes in southern Lebanon in intense fighting as US-Iran talks postponedJERUSALEM — Israel's military said Friday (June 19) its forces struck targets throughout southern Lebanon overnight as Hezbollah reported intense fighting in the area, threatening the nascent agreement between Iran and the US to end their war.

Read more »

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Agreement Strained as Violence Continues in Southern LebanonA ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the US and Qatar with Iranian involvement, was set to take effect on June 19, 2025, but fighting persisted. Over 18 Lebanese civilians were killed in Israeli airstrikes, and four Israeli soldiers died in a Hezbollah attack. Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Katz, vowed to keep troops in southern Lebanon, contradicting the agreement's sovereignty terms. Far-right ministers called for severe retaliation, while Iran accused Israel of seeking permanent war. The US bears responsibility for the crisis, according to Iran. Lebanon's health ministry reported casualties and hindered rescue efforts. Both sides blame each other for ceasefire violations, leaving the truce in jeopardy.

Read more »