US-China AI Summit: Strategic Importance and Intensifying Rivalry

The US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss artificial intelligence (AI) during their bilateral meeting this week, highlighting the strategic importance of AI and the intensifying US-China rivalry in this field. The US and China are engaged in a Cold War-style nuclear arms race in AI, with pressure to engage growing after the launch of the powerful Mythos model by AI firm Anthropic. China has proposed a formal mechanism for AI dialogue led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese vice finance minister Liao Min, but expectations are low due to the Trump administration's recent shift towards safety vetting for advanced AI models. The US is considering new limits on China's access to semiconductor supply chains, while the Trump administration eases some curbs on advanced chip exports to China. Tensions are escalating on another front, with the White House accusing China of industrial-scale theft of US AI labs' intellectual property. Both sides could establish guardrails for frontier AI models or commit to reducing AI-enabled malicious activity. The Xi-Trump summit could signal a change in the engagement between senior Western figures and China on AI.

US President Donald Trump will discuss artificial intelligence (AI) with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting this week, highlighting the strategic importance of AI and the intensifying US- China rivalry in this field.

The US and China are engaged in a Cold War-style nuclear arms race in AI, with pressure to engage growing after the launch of the powerful Mythos model by AI firm Anthropic. China has proposed a formal mechanism for AI dialogue led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese vice finance minister Liao Min, but expectations are low due to the Trump administration's recent shift towards safety vetting for advanced AI models.

The US is considering new limits on China's access to semiconductor supply chains, while the Trump administration eases some curbs on advanced chip exports to China. Tensions are escalating on another front, with the White House accusing China of industrial-scale theft of US AI labs' intellectual property. Both sides could establish guardrails for frontier AI models or commit to reducing AI-enabled malicious activity.

The Xi-Trump summit could signal a change in the engagement between senior Western figures and China on AI





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US-China AI Summit Artificial Intelligence Cold War-Style Nuclear Arms Race Mythos Model Anthropic Nvidia H200 Chips China US Semiconductor Supply Chains Intellectual Property Theft AI Governance AI Safety AI Dialogue China-US Unofficial Track II AI Talks China-US Cybersecurity Agreement China-US AI Safety Consultancy China-US AI Governance China-US AI Dialogue China-US AI Safety Consultancy China-US AI Governance China-US AI Dialogue

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