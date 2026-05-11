US-China Mechanism Proposal at Beijing Summit: Implications and Outlook

The news text discusses the emergence of proposed boards for trade and investment negotiations between the US and China, reflecting a shift in Washington’s approach to negotiating the terms of trade. Analysts are divided on their significance, with some suggesting it represents pragmatism in light of volatile ties, while others see it as a strategic move for Beijing. Uncertainty remains, but a potential advance-notification system for tariff or export control changes could facilitate dialogue.

As trade disputes loom over this week’s meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, proposals for a ‘Board of Trade’ and a separate ‘Board of Investment’ may be on the table.

Analysts say it signals a deeper shift in Washington’s approach - from pushing for structural reforms in China’s economy to negotiating the terms of trade itself: what each side buys, sells, and in what volumes. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who first outlined the proposal in March, said the mechanism would create a channel to formalise the kinds of goods traded between the two rivals.

He added that there have been discussions about a possible US-China ‘Board of Investment’ to address issues related to investment, such as roadblocks facing specific company investments in the US or China. More recently, Greer said American officials discussed the concept in a call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Apr 30, describing it as a tool that could help manage economic ties.

China expressed ‘solemn concern’ over recent US restrictive trade measures, according to a report published by state news agency Xinhua





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US-China Trade Dispute Board Of Trade Board Of Investment Trade Negotiation Framework Economic War China-US Bilateral Aggression

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