US-China Summit: A New Era of Ties, Discussions on Trade and Taiwan

The US and China have hailed a new era of ties, amid discussions on thorny issues like trade and Taiwan. Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping wrapped up the first day of a historic summit with a lavish state banquet and a reciprocal invitation to the White House in September. Mr Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and trustee chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, shared more about the first day of the historic summit.

The US and China have hailed a new era of ties , amid discussions on thorny issues like trade and Taiwan . Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping wrapped up the first day of a historic summit with a lavish state banquet and a reciprocal invitation to the White House in September.

Mr Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and trustee chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, shared more about the first day of the historic summit. The US and China have hailed a new era of ties, amid discussions on thorny issues like trade and Taiwan.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping wrapped up the first day of a historic summit with a lavish state banquet and a reciprocal invitation to the White House in September. Mr Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and trustee chair in Chinese Business and Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, shared more about the first day of the historic summit.

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