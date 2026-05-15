US-China Summit: Trump Hopes for Stronger Ties, Xi Warns on Taiwan

The two leaders are set to wrap up a two-day state visit following a stark warning from Xi that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push US-China relations to 'a very dangerous place'. US President Donald Trump said he hoped Washington's relationship with China would be 'stronger and better than ever before', ahead of a summit that has featured pomp and business deals but also a stark warning from Xi. The summit has been aimed at maintaining a fragile trade truce struck when the leaders last met in October and has been expected to urge China to convince Iran to make a deal with Washington to end a war unpopular with American voters. The Chinese are being very pragmatic and want to see peace, according to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The two leaders are set to wrap up a two-day state visit following a stark warning from Xi that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push US-China relations to 'a very dangerous place'.

US President Donald Trump said he hoped Washington's relationship with China would be 'stronger and better than ever before', ahead of a summit that has featured pomp and business deals but also a stark warning from Xi. The summit has been aimed at maintaining a fragile trade truce struck when the leaders last met in October and has been expected to urge China to convince Iran to make a deal with Washington to end a war unpopular with American voters.

The Chinese are being very pragmatic and want to see peace, according to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Taiwan, which lies just 80km off China's coast, has long been a flashpoint in US-China ties, with Beijing refusing to rule out the use of military force to gain control of the island and the United States bound by law to provide Taipei with the means to defend itself





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