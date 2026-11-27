Tightening US export controls force Chinese AI firms like DeepSeek to rely on domestic Huawei chips. Z.ai and Moonshot AI accelerate local semiconductor adoption amid Nvidia access restrictions.

Chinese artificial intelligence laboratories including Z.ai, DeepSeek, and Moonshot AI are rapidly shifting toward domestic semiconductor solutions in response to escalating United States export restrictions. The pressure from Washington is forcing these tech firms to accelerate their adoption of Huawei Ascend processors as a primary alternative to NVIDIA hardware. This strategic pivot marks a significant turning point in the global race for artificial intelligence dominance. Beijing's tech sector is moving quickly to insulate its industry from external supply chain vulnerabilities. The transition represents both an immediate operational challenge and a long-term industrial policy victory for China.

Core Mechanism Of US Export Controls

The United States government initially implemented export controls on advanced semiconductors destined for China in 2022 citing national security concerns. These regulations were specifically designed to slow China's development of powerful artificial intelligence technologies. In 2023, Washington significantly tightened these rules to prevent Chinese AI companies from utilizing overseas affiliates to order high-end chips manufactured by industry leader NVIDIA. The latest measures further restrict access by requiring data centers to obtain specific licenses from the US government. These licenses are mandatory if the centers plan to rent computing power exceeding a certain threshold to Chinese clients. This regulatory framework effectively closes loopholes that Chinese firms had previously exploited to access advanced foreign hardware.

Also read Billions in data centre deals grind to halt after AI chip curbs

Stakeholder Reactions And Industry Sentiment

Bob Chen, a Shanghai-based venture capitalist, described the current industry mood as worried rather than depressed. Chen circulated an online post titled China's AI Models Face Their Darkest Hour before it was removed. Zhang Yi, founder of technology research firm iiMedia, noted that the impact on large language model training is acute. He stated that Chinese firms face significant pressure regarding the build-out of data centers. Conversely, Jia Zijian, founder of education tech firm Inspired AI, argued that the impact on application developers has been minimal. Most companies integrating AI capabilities do not train their own specialized models from scratch. This distinction highlights the varying degrees of vulnerability across different layers of the AI supply chain.

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Accelerated Adoption Of Domestic Chips

The restrictions are acting as a catalyst for the adoption of domestic Chinese alternatives. Executives from industry giants Tencent and Alibaba recently informed investors that AI labs must increasingly rely on local chips. DeepSeek is reportedly training its next-generation flagship models using Huawei chips. Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu confirmed that the company's next-generation Qwen AI models are being trained using in-house silicon. Huawei Ascend processors have now become China's leading alternative to NVIDIA's AI chips. The pressure from US regulations has made the shift toward domestic replacement more determined and irreversible for many firms.

Real-World Impact On AI Development

Chinese AI labs had been making rapid progress in closing the capability gap with their US rivals. The sudden tightening of access to computing power threatens to slow this momentum in the short term. However, the long-term effect may be the creation of a more self-sufficient domestic technology ecosystem. The scandal involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang briefly raised scrutiny over overseas data center operations. This event likely contributed to the stricter licensing requirements introduced last week. The industry is now navigating a complex landscape where technological innovation must coexist with geopolitical constraints. The success of this transition will depend on the rapid improvement of Huawei's hardware capabilities and software support.