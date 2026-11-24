Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said US export curbs on advanced AI chips aimed at China will not stop Malaysia from working with Beijing and Chinese firms, while stressing Kuala Lumpur is not tilting toward either power.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said US export curbs on advanced AI chips aimed at restricting their use by China will not deter Malaysia from working with Beijing and Chinese firms.

The comments came in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Tuesday, Nov 24. Anwar told the SCMP that Malaysia was not leaning to either China or the United States, though he found it generally easier to deal with Beijing due to existing cultural and regional ties. He said China has not raised any concerns over Kuala Lumpur's relationship with the United States or its technology arrangements with Washington.

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Having excellent relations with China does not preclude us from continuing to engage with the United States, Anwar said, adding that the Chinese seem to understand. People tend to suggest that I am tilting a bit towards China. It is not true, he said. SCMP said the interview was conducted before Anwar's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC summit in Shenzhen last week.

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Xi Jinping Shakes Hands With Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Xi and Anwar shook hands before leaders took a group photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on Nov 19. The new US rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

Anwar said Malaysia would monitor if any US-linked companies were shipping chips to China, just as it would monitor Chinese firms required to operate under rules set by Beijing. If you impose a condition on the US company that it cannot export to China, fair. We will observe that because that is the agreement you have with your company, he was quoted as saying.

But that will not preclude our decision to work with the Chinese, with Chinese investments and with Chinese companies making their own decisions, he said. Malaysia would also seek financing from foreign investors seeking government assistance to safeguard its supply chain, Anwar said. His remarks indicate Malaysia will keep working with Chinese firms while watching US company chip exports to China.

Malaysia Strikes Pragmatic Tone On Cost Of Hosting Global Operations

Anwar has also said Malaysia will seek payment from foreign investors needing help to protect supply chains, striking a pragmatic tone on the cost of hosting global operations. You pay. We are getting smart as a business, he said. The interview and the APEC meeting underline Malaysia's balancing act between Washington and Beijing as US curbs reshape the flow of advanced AI chips through Southeast Asia.