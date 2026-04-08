The US government has removed an inaccurate statement regarding Singapore's trade balance. Singapore will participate in upcoming hearings on US trade investigations related to unfair trade practices and forced labor concerns.

The United States government has retracted an erroneous statement regarding Singapore 's trade balance with the US, according to Minister of State for Trade and Industry (MTI) Gan Siow Huang. The initial statement, published in the USTR’s Federal Register Notice, incorrectly indicated that Singapore had a bilateral trade surplus with the US.

The MTI promptly contacted the US authorities to rectify the data, as Singapore actually experienced a deficit in trade with the US equivalent to the reported surplus of US$27 billion in 2024. Ms. Gan confirmed the removal of the inaccurate statement during a Parliament session on April 7, highlighting the government’s commitment to accurately representing Singapore's trade position. The government's actions underscore its proactive approach to addressing misrepresentations and maintaining clear and transparent trade relations with the US. The US's revised stance signifies a crucial adjustment in the official record, ensuring accuracy in the depiction of the economic exchanges between the two nations, which is essential for informed decision-making and fostering healthy diplomatic and economic ties. This resolution highlights the importance of timely clarification and collaborative engagement in trade-related matters. \Furthermore, the Singaporean government is preparing to participate in upcoming public hearings related to investigations under Section 301 of the US Trade Act. These hearings, scheduled to take place in Washington from May 5 to 8, are part of wider probes initiated by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) into more than 16 major economies, focusing on alleged excess manufacturing capacity. Singapore is also involved in a separate investigation regarding the importation of goods produced using forced labor, which involves around 60 economies. Ms. Gan emphasized the Singaporean government's commitment to constructively engaging with the US throughout these investigations. The government will provide updates as information becomes available, and encourages companies with relevant feedback to share it with MTI so their concerns can be voiced during the hearings. Addressing a question regarding Singapore's exposure to increased scrutiny over forced labor practices, Ms. Gan underscored Singapore’s strong stance against such practices, and its criminalization within Singapore. She also highlighted the transnational nature of forced labor and advocated for a collaborative international framework to effectively identify and address the issue, referencing partnerships with global bodies like the International Labour Organization, and bilaterally with nations like the US, to combat this issue. \The context for these US actions is the broader recalibration of US trade policy, particularly in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that impacted previous tariff measures. Analysts suggest that the US administration’s move towards Section 301 investigations is part of an effort to rebuild the US President's trade arsenal after the court’s decision. This shift potentially allows the USTR to impose higher tariffs on goods from countries deemed to be engaging in unfair trade practices. Currently, Singaporean goods destined for the US are subject to a 10 per cent tariff, with certain exemptions like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. There are concerns that this rate may increase, possibly reaching 15 percent, and that exemptions may be eliminated. MTI has addressed the probe on excess manufacturing capacity, pointing out that Singapore has maintained “very healthy” industrial space occupancy rates, consistently around 90 per cent. The government's proactive engagement, data clarification, and participation in the hearings show its commitment to defending its trade interests and fostering a fair and balanced trade relationship with the United States. Singapore's actions reflect its commitment to uphold fair trade practices, protect its economic interests, and collaborate with the international community in addressing critical global issues, such as forced labor





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Singapore US Trade Trade Surplus Section 301 Forced Labor

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US Corrects Trade Surplus Statement, Singapore to Attend Hearings on Trade ProbesThe US government has retracted an inaccurate statement regarding Singapore's trade surplus. Singapore will participate in upcoming hearings related to US trade investigations under Section 301, focusing on excess manufacturing capacity and forced labor practices.

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