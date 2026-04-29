US Defence Secretary Defends Iran War Amidst Congressional Scrutiny

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the $25 billion war with Iran during a tense House hearing, facing criticism from Democrats over the lack of congressional approval and unclear objectives. The hearing focused on the proposed $1.5 trillion military budget for 2027.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faced intense scrutiny from Democrats during a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, a war estimated to have cost $25 billion.

Lawmakers questioned the lack of congressional approval for the war, its unclear objectives, and the administration's shifting justifications. Hegseth defended the conflict, dismissing criticism as 'reckless, feckless and defeatist' and accusing questioning lawmakers of being the greatest challenge to the US military. The hearing, focused on the proposed $1.5 trillion 2027 military budget, revealed significant spending on munitions, operations, and equipment replacement. A key point of contention revolved around the administration's rationale for initiating the war.

Hegseth claimed Iran’s nuclear facilities were obliterated in a 2025 attack, yet later asserted Iran still harboured nuclear ambitions and possessed thousands of missiles, leading to accusations of misleading the public. Representative John Garamendi labelled the war a 'geopolitical calamity' and a 'strategic blunder.

' Despite a fragile ceasefire, the conflict began in February 2025 without congressional oversight, and attempts by Democrats to pass war power resolutions have failed. Republicans, while generally supportive of the President’s wartime leadership, are increasingly eager for a resolution. The situation is further complicated by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping route, which has driven up fuel prices and created political challenges.

The US has responded with a naval blockade and a significant military buildup in the region, including the deployment of three aircraft carriers. However, a stalemate appears to have formed, with President Trump unlikely to accept Iran’s offer to reopen the strait without a complete cessation of hostilities, lifting of the blockade, and postponement of nuclear talks. Hegseth has largely avoided direct questioning from lawmakers, preferring to engage with conservative journalists and frequently referencing religious texts.

The proposed budget increase reflects concerns about rising defence spending by China, Russia, and Iran, with a focus on bolstering drone capabilities, missile defence systems, and naval assets





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran War Pete Hegseth US Defence Congressional Hearing Military Budget

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UN begins NPT review conference amid tensions over Iran's nuclear programmeThe United Nations kicked off a month-long conference to review the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) on April 27, 2026, amid controversy over Iran's selection as a vice president of the meeting. The US criticized the move, calling it 'beyond shameful,' while Iran dismissed the statement as 'baseless and politically motivated.' The conference aims to assess compliance with the 1970 treaty, which seeks to prevent nuclear proliferation.

Read more »

US and Iran Discuss Reopening Strait of Hormuz Amid Nuclear Talks StandoffUS President Donald Trump meets with security advisors to evaluate Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejects Tehran's conditions. The White House confirms discussions but remains noncommittal on accepting the offer, as tensions persist over nuclear negotiations.

Read more »

US dollar eases as Iran-US talks stall, central bank decisions loomThe US dollar weakened against the euro amid stalled US-Iran negotiations and ahead of key central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve's final decision under Jerome Powell. Iran proposed deferring nuclear talks, while Pakistan mediates. Oil prices rose amid Strait of Hormuz tensions.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel defends joke which described Melania Trump as having a 'glow like an expectant widow'Jimmy Kimmel has defended his 'very light roast' after joking Melania Trump had a 'glow like an expectant widow'.

Read more »

Iran Offers Defensive Weapon Capabilities to SCO MembersIran's Deputy Defence Minister announced the country's willingness to share its defensive weapon technologies and experiences, particularly regarding recent conflicts with the US and Israel, with independent nations, focusing on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Talks with Russia and Belarus regarding continued cooperation have already taken place.

Read more »

Royal Brunei Land Forces Commander Visits Singapore to Strengthen Defence TiesBrigadier General Aldi Hassan, Commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces, is on an introductory visit to Singapore to deepen cooperation and reaffirm the long-standing defence relationship between the two countries. The visit includes key engagements with the Singapore Army and a focus on technological advancements in soldier equipping.

Read more »