US Defense Secretary Hegseth to Attend Shangri-La Dialogue Amid China's Absence

Pete Hegseth's Singapore visit and participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue are examined, alongside China's non-attendance and the US rebranding of its Defense Department. The article details Hegseth's military and media background and the summit's significance for Indo-Pacific security talks.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit Singapore for his fourth official trip to the region, where he will meet with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing.

The visit coincides with the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense summit organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, running from May 29 to 31 at the Shangri-La Hotel. Hegseth is set to deliver plenary remarks outlining the Department of War's approach to protecting US interests in the Indo-Pacific. Notably, China's Defense Minister Dong Jun will absent for the second consecutive year, with a lower-level PLA delegation attending instead.

Hegseth's background includes military service from 2003 to 2021, a media career at Fox News, and a contentious confirmation as Defense Secretary after the 2024 election, tied to his support for Donald Trump and multiple allegations. The US Defense Department was renamed the Department of War in 2025. The summit's keynote will be delivered by Vietnamese President Tô Lâm, highlighting the gathering's role in addressing regional security challenges





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