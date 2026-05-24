The Department of Justice has acknowledged removing news releases from its website that document criminal cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, stating that the information contained was partisan propaganda. The removal of the news releases is a significant step in dramatizing the history of the assault on the Capitol, where hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed the building, attempting to prevent the certification of Biden's election victory. The Department of Justice also announced the creation of a compensation fund of $1.776 billion to support Trump allies who felt unjustly investigated and accused, following Trump's pardon of hundreds of people involved in the Capitol riots, including those convicted of assaulting officers with makeshift weapons.

The Department of Justice has purged news releases documenting criminal charges, convictions, and sentences in cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The Trump administration and Attorney General Todd Blanche have been accused of rewriting history by pardoning multiple people and creating a $1.776 billion fund for those feeling unjustly investigated and prosecuted.

The Department of Justice has removed news releases related to seditious conspiracy cases against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, and the convictions of those groups were later vacated and dismissed





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Department Of Justice Capitol Riot Seditious Conspiracy Proud Boys Oath Keepers Trump Administration Biden Administration Partisan Propaganda Criminal Cases Convictions Sentences Fund Compensation Trump Supporters Biden Supporters President Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump will swear in Warsh on Friday to lead US Federal ReserveWASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump will swear in Kevin Warsh as the chair of the Federal Reserve on Friday (May 22) at the White House, the Trump administration said on Thursday.Warsh was confirmed to the role in a near party-line vote on May 13. He succeeds Jerome Powell as the chair of the central bank, though Powell's separate term...

Read more »

Air France flight to US diverted to Montreal due to Ebola travel restrictionsTORONTO — An Air France flight bound for Detroit was diverted to Montreal after a passenger from the Congo boarded a flight in Paris 'in error' amid flight restrictions tied to the Ebola outbreak, US Customs and Border Protection said Thursday (May 21).

Read more »

Greenlanders demonstrate against Trump as US diplomats open new consulateNUUK — The US opening of a larger diplomatic hub in Greenland on Thursday (May 21) was met by demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's ambition for greater influence in the Arctic island, while local government ministers shied away from the event.

Read more »

US President Trump Visits China While President Xi Jinping Meets Russia's Putin - Contrasted Summits Reveal Differing ApproachesThe article highlights the differences in China's relationships with the US and Russia, comparing US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visits.

Read more »

US President Trump mulls new call with Taiwan's President amidst China fearsPresident Trump's potential discussion with Taiwan's President might have implications for relations between the US and China.

Read more »

US Indictment Leads To Leave Of Absence For Singaporean Businessman, Mr Teo Siong SengIn response to a US indictment, Singapore businessman Mr Teo Siong Seng takes a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) and Enterprise Singapore, as stated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Read more »