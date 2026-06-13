US Deports Migrants Including Protected Iranians to Central African Republic Amid Controversial Third-Country Deals

A deportation flight from the United States landed in the Central African Republic with at least two dozen migrants, among them Iranian women granted protection against return to Iran. The operation, part of Trump administration agreements with African nations to accept third-country deportees, raises concerns about circumventing asylum laws and endangering vulnerable individuals in a conflict-ridden, impoverished state.

The Central African Republic recently received a deportation flight from the United States carrying at least two dozen migrants, including an Iran ian woman who had been granted protection against removal to Iran due to credible fears of persecution.

This event underscores the Trump administration's controversial practice of deporting migrants to third countries-nations that are not their countries of origin-as part of a broader immigration enforcement strategy. Such arrangements, often shrouded in secrecy, involve agreements with numerous African and Latin American countries. The migrants, originating from Iran, Jordan, Armenia, Turkey, Georgia, and Afghanistan, arrived in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, a nation grappling with extreme poverty and ongoing conflict.

Upon arrival, men and women were separated, and some were temporarily housed at a firefighters' base near the US Embassy compound under construction, while others were placed in alternative locations. The US Department of Homeland Security declined to comment on the operation, citing security protocols, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond.

Legal representatives stressed that despite court-ordered protections against deportation to Iran, these individuals are being removed to a country with no ties or support network, raising grave fears they may eventually be forced back to the nations they originally fled. The International Organization for Migration, a UN-affiliated body, will provide post-arrival humanitarian assistance at the request of Central African authorities, a role funded by a recent US$85 million allocation to the IOM for operations in the country.

The Central African Republic itself is one of the poorest nations globally, with roughly one-third of its population living on less than two US dollars daily, despite possessing significant gold reserves. The country has been destabilized by years of conflict between government forces and armed groups, and it maintains a close alliance with Russia, which has deployed its Africa Corps (formerly Wagner mercenaries) to support the government.

This Russian presence amplifies concerns for Iranian asylum seekers, given the security coordination between Moscow and Tehran. The Trump administration's use of third-country deportations effectively circumvents US legal obligations and undermines the asylum process, according to immigration lawyers, who describe it as a loophole to indirectly return people to persecution. Agreements of this nature exist with at least nine African nations, and advocates estimate thousands have been deported under such deals.

This specific flight highlights the human consequences of these policies. Two Iranian women aboard had received emergency court orders temporarily halting their deportation, yet the operation proceeded regardless. Their lawyer, Emily Trostle, emphasized the abandonment of individuals in a land where they have no status, connections, or support, dramatically increasing the risk of refoulement-the forced return to a country where they face threats.

The IOM's involvement, funded by the US, appears to provide minimal humanitarian cover for a practice that fundamentally contradicts international refugee protection principles. With the Central African Republic's capacity to absorb and protect such migrants severely limited, the situation leaves vulnerable people in a precarious limbo, likely subject to future deportation to their home countries.

The lack of transparency and accountability from US authorities further compounds the legal and moral issues at stake, as the government refuses to confirm removal operations. Ultimately, this case illustrates a broader trend of externalizing border control to nations ill-equipped to handle the influx, thereby exposing migrants to additional dangers while evading US judicial scrutiny





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Deportation Third-Country Central African Republic Iran Asylum Trump Administration Immigration Policy US Refugees IOM

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