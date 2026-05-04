US destroys six Iranian boats in Strait of Hormuz

The US military says it destroyed six Iranian small boats during an operation to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, launched by President Donald Trump.

The US military reported the destruction of six Iran ian boats in the Strait of Hormuz as part of President Donald Trump ’s newly launched operation, Project Freedom , designed to safeguard commercial shipping in the region.

This action follows a period of heightened tensions and Iran’s effective closure of the vital waterway after the commencement of conflict involving the US and Israel on February 28th. According to US officials, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated attacks utilizing cruise missiles, drones, and small boats against vessels under US protection.

However, the US military asserts that all these threats were neutralized through the deployment of defensive munitions. President Trump initiated the operation with a substantial deployment of resources, including 15,000 US troops, Navy destroyers, and a fleet of over 100 aircraft and undersea assets. He emphasized that US commanders on the ground possess full authority to defend their units and ensure the safety of commercial shipping lanes.

Trump also noted a potential discrepancy regarding a South Korean ship, stating it was not involved in the operation but could potentially contribute to the protective efforts. Initial estimates from Trump suggested the sinking of seven Iranian fast boats, though the official count remains at six. A key component of Project Freedom involved clearing a path through Iranian-laid mines within the Strait of Hormuz.

To demonstrate the restored safety of the route, the US successfully navigated two US-flagged commercial ships through the strait earlier on Monday. However, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards disputed these claims, asserting that no commercial vessels had transited the strait in recent hours and labeling US reports as inaccurate. Iranian state media echoed this denial, refuting reports of Iranian vessel sinkings. Details released by the US military indicate that the Iranian fast boats were destroyed by US Apache and Seahawk helicopters.

A strategic element of the US approach involves a broader defensive framework rather than individual ship escorts, allowing for a more comprehensive protective posture. This strategy aims to counter Iran’s blockade of the strait, which previously facilitated the transport of a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

The US military is actively encouraging vessels to resume transit through the passageway despite ongoing Iranian threats of military force, which have effectively stranded ships from 87 countries in the Gulf. Furthermore, a US-imposed blockade of Iran remains in effect, preventing ships from accessing Iranian ports or departing from Iranian territory, and is reportedly exceeding expectations in its implementation. US officials are actively engaging with shipping companies and individual vessels, urging them to resume normal operations through the strait.

The operation represents Trump’s latest attempt to resolve the disruption of international energy supplies caused by Iran’s actions. The situation remains fluid, with conflicting reports from both sides regarding the extent of the engagement and the impact on commercial shipping. The US maintains its commitment to protecting commercial vessels and ensuring the free flow of commerce through this critical waterway, while Iran continues to assert its control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The long-term implications of this operation and the ongoing tensions in the region remain to be seen, but the immediate focus is on de-escalation and the restoration of safe passage for international shipping. The US is prepared to use all necessary means to defend its interests and the interests of its allies in the region, and is actively monitoring the situation for any further escalation.

The success of Project Freedom will be measured by its ability to secure the Strait of Hormuz and restore stability to the global energy market





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