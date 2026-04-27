US Diplomat Urges Taiwan to Approve Defense Budget Amid China Threat

The top US diplomat in Taiwan pressed the island's parliament to pass a comprehensive defense budget, citing the critical need for air and missile defense systems and drones. The move comes as talks stall with the opposition KMT party.

The de facto US ambassador to Taiwan , Raymond Greene , has publicly urged Taiwan 's parliament to swiftly approve a substantial defense budget , emphasizing the critical need for integrated air and missile defense systems and drones.

Speaking through an interview with the China Times, Greene, head of the American Institute in Taiwan, underscored that passing a 'comprehensive budget package' is not merely a matter of bolstering Taiwan's defenses, but also of sending a strong signal to the international community regarding its commitment to self-defense. This call to action comes amidst stalled negotiations within Taiwan's parliament, where the opposition-majority Kuomintang (KMT) party, while expressing support for defense spending in principle, has been hesitant to fully endorse the government's proposed budget.

The budget seeks funding not only for US-made weaponry, such as the already approved HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, but also for domestically produced defense technologies, particularly drones, which Greene highlighted are experiencing exceptionally high global demand, as demonstrated by their crucial role in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The urgency of the situation was further emphasized by Taiwan's Defense Minister Wellington Koo, who addressed parliament on Monday, stating that the threat posed by China is not abstract but a tangible reality.

He cited recent sightings of Chinese warships near the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait as evidence of this ongoing threat, framing the defense budget as a matter of 'survival' for Taiwan. The government has warned that delays in approving the budget could jeopardize Taiwan's position in the queue for US weapons deliveries, potentially leading to significant setbacks in its defense capabilities.

The proposed budget initially stood at NT$1.25 trillion (approximately US$39.68 billion), but the KMT has suggested a lower figure of NT$800 billion (US$25.46 billion), indicating a willingness to compromise but also a desire for greater scrutiny of the proposed spending. The core of the disagreement appears to center on the scale and scope of the investment, with the government arguing that a comprehensive approach is essential to effectively deter Chinese aggression, while the KMT seeks a more targeted and fiscally conservative strategy.

The debate reflects a broader political dynamic within Taiwan, where balancing defense needs with economic considerations and maintaining cross-strait stability are constant challenges. The situation is complicated by China's continued assertion that Taiwan is a renegade province, and its increasing military activity in the region. The demand for advanced defense systems like those sought by Taiwan is escalating globally, driven by geopolitical instability and the evolving nature of modern warfare.

Greene's comments highlight the strategic importance the US places on Taiwan's ability to defend itself, not only for Taiwan's own sake but also as a key component of regional security. The US has been a long-standing provider of military aid to Taiwan, and the approval of the HIMARS system was a significant demonstration of that commitment.

However, the current impasse over the supplemental defense budget underscores the need for Taiwan to demonstrate its own resolve and capacity to invest in its defense. The outcome of the parliamentary negotiations will be closely watched by both Washington and Beijing, as it will likely have a significant impact on the future of cross-strait relations and the broader security landscape in the Indo-Pacific region.

The lack of agreement after Monday's talks signals a continuing struggle to find common ground, and the potential for further delays remains a concern. The Taiwanese government is actively seeking to convey the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that a robust defense posture is not merely a military imperative but a fundamental requirement for preserving Taiwan's democratic values and way of life





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