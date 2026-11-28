US Central Command says military aircraft struck the M/V Pacific Archer, disabling its propulsion after it left Bandar Abbas, as Iranian officials vow to break the naval blockade and keep the Strait of Hormuz shut.

The US military said on Friday it disabled a commercial ship that attempted to run the US blockade of Iran, while an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said Tehran would keep the Strait of Hormuz shut and vowed to break the US embargo.

US Central Command said in a statement that military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after it departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. The ship's propulsion was disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed, Central Command said.

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A projectile was shown headed to impact a vessel after its crew attempted to run the US blockade, in a location given as the Gulf of Oman, in a frame from a handout video released on Nov 27. The US reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports in July. Earlier this month, Washington announced Task Force Iron Gate to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

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Iran Adviser Vows To Break US Embargo

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed on Friday to break the embargo, according to Iranian state media. Neither will the Strait of Hormuz be reopened, nor will we allow the blockade to remain in place, state media reported Mokhber saying. Mokhber did not give details of Iran's plans for breaking the embargo.

Separately, Iranian navy commander Shahram Irani told state television that breaking through the enemy blockade is underway and our ports are active today. Contrary to all propaganda, maritime escorts are taking place and we stand with the shipowners and sailors. The enemy's attempt is to cut off the lifeblood of our economy in whatever way it can, and this has so far failed, Irani said, without giving details.

The incident marks a direct confrontation over the US effort to choke off Iranian trade by sea. Washington has said the blockade targets Iranian ports and shipping linked to sanctioned activity, while Tehran has called it an act of economic war. The M/V Pacific Archer, flagged in Palau, had departed Bandar Abbas before US aircraft struck its stern. The precision munitions disabled the ship's propulsion, leaving it unable to continue its voyage, according to Central Command.

US Strike Disables Iranian Cargo Ship

No injuries were reported among the civilian crew. The US statement did not say what cargo the ship was carrying or where it was ultimately headed. Iran's response has combined threats to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed with pledges to break the US embargo. Mokhber's comments suggested Tehran would not back down even as Washington tightens its naval restrictions.

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Irani's remarks on state television sought to project confidence that Iranian ports remain operational and that maritime escorts are continuing despite the blockade. He accused the enemy of trying to cut off the lifeblood of Iran's economy. Task Force Iron Gate, announced earlier this month, expands the US pressure campaign beyond the sea. It aims to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Task Force Iron Gate Expands US Pressure

The naval blockade was reimposed in July, and the new task force signals a wider effort to constrain Iranian trade and military supply lines. The US has not said how many ships have been stopped or disabled since the blockade began. Iranian officials have not specified how they intend to break the embargo, but their public statements indicate the standoff is likely to continue. The Strait of Hormuz remains a central flashpoint in the confrontation.