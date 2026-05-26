Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps says its forces downed a US drone entering its airspace and fired at an F-35 fighter jet. The Brent benchmark oil price jumped up by almost 3 per cent after US Central Command announced the new wave of bombings, and China urged both sides to respect the truce and to resolve their dispute peacefully. According to the maritime safety monitor UKMTO, a blast damaged a tanker on the waterline off Oman - although the crew and vessel were reportedly safe after what was described as an"external explosion". Iranian state media reported overnight blasts in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, and the country's Revolutionary Guards Corps said its forces had downed a US drone entering its airspace and had fired at an F-35 fighter jet. The US terrorist army, continuing its illegal and unjustified actions since the ceasefire, committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. The United States, moving further and further away from its former position with each passing day, declared that Washington was losing its influence in the Middle East and warned countries in the region to stop hosting bases from which the US could launch attacks. Despite the strikes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that a deal remained within reach. But he remained firm on the Strait of Hormuz, the key oil and gas shipping route out which Iran is seeking to control. Iran's top negotiator, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Qatar on Monday for talks along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati. The new strikes threaten the ceasefire that began on Apr 8 as the US and Iran struggle to reach an accord.

Iran 's Revolutionary Guards Corps says its forces downed a US drone entering its airspace and fired at an F-35 fighter jet. The Brent benchmark oil price jumped up by almost 3 per cent after US Central Command announced the new wave of bombings, and China urged both sides to respect the truce and to resolve their dispute peacefully.

According to the maritime safety monitor UKMTO, a blast damaged a tanker on the waterline off Oman - although the crew and vessel were reportedly safe after what was described as an"external explosion". Iranian state media reported overnight blasts in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz, and the country's Revolutionary Guards Corps said its forces had downed a US drone entering its airspace and had fired at an F-35 fighter jet.

The US terrorist army, continuing its illegal and unjustified actions since the ceasefire, committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region, according to the Iranian foreign ministry. The United States, moving further and further away from its former position with each passing day, declared that Washington was losing its influence in the Middle East and warned countries in the region to stop hosting bases from which the US could launch attacks.

Despite the strikes, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that a deal remained within reach. But he remained firm on the Strait of Hormuz, the key oil and gas shipping route out which Iran is seeking to control. Iran's top negotiator, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Qatar on Monday for talks along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

The new strikes threaten the ceasefire that began on Apr 8 as the US and Iran struggle to reach an accord





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