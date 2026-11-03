US Drops Charges Against Harvard Scientist Kseniia Petrova After Selective Prosecution Claims

Federal prosecutors dismiss charges against Harvard researcher Kseniia Petrova following a judge's ruling on selective prosecution, citing diverted resources.

Federal prosecutors in Boston officially moved to drop all criminal charges against Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born biomedical researcher and associate at Harvard University, on Tuesday, November 3. The decision to dismiss the case against the scientist arrives after a federal judge granted her access to government records to support her allegations that the Trump administration had targeted her for vindictive prosecution. This legal development marks a significant shift in a case that began in early 2025 when Petrova was detained by US immigration authorities at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts.

Court Ruling Enables Evidence Access

In a formal court filing, US prosecutors acknowledged that a federal judge had cleared the path for Petrova to obtain the evidence she needed to prove her claim of selective prosecution. Although prosecutors in the filing stated they viewed Petrova's allegations as meritless, they argued that continuing to pursue the criminal case after the judge's specific order would divert significant time and attention away from more substantial federal interests. A spokesperson for US Attorney Leah Foley, who serves as the Trump administration's top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, declined to provide any further comment on the dismissal.

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Detention and Alleged Smuggling Details

The legal saga began in February 2025 when US immigration authorities took Kseniia Petrova into custody at the airport in Boston immediately after her return from a trip to France. Her visa had been revoked upon arrival, leading to her detention. Prosecutors subsequently brought a criminal case against the Harvard Medical School researcher in May 2025, alleging that US Customs and Border Protection agents stopped her after her checked duffel bag was flagged for inspection. The inspection revealed frog embryos that prosecutors claimed should have been declared to customs officials.

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Defense Arguments and Visa Cancellation

Petrova, who was ultimately released on bail in June 2025, pleaded not guilty to the charges of smuggling and making false statements. She maintained that her supervisor had explicitly asked her to bring back the frog embryo samples for scientific experiments at her institution. Her legal team argued that the charges were brought in retaliation for her decision to challenge the immigration proceedings against her, suggesting the case was part of a broader campaign by President Donald Trump's administration against researchers, universities, and Harvard itself. In April of that year, a federal judge in Vermont ruled that Petrova's visa had been unlawfully canceled.

Impact on Academic and Legal Landscape

Last month, a judge in Boston concluded that Kseniia Petrova had put forward sufficient evidence of selective prosecution to entitle her to obtain access to government records to support her claim. This ruling provided the legal mechanism that eventually led to the current dismissal of charges. The resolution of this case highlights the complex intersection of immigration enforcement, scientific research logistics, and legal rights for foreign nationals working in US academic institutions. The dismissal ends a protracted legal battle that drew international attention to the treatment of foreign scientists in the United States.