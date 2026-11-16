US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff reported progress toward ending the Ukraine war. They discuss next steps with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and European partners.

US Special Envoy Jared Kushner stated on Monday that significant progress is being made toward a diplomatic agreement to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite acknowledging that important challenges remain, Kushner expressed optimism following high-level discussions with key global stakeholders. He emphasized that these negotiations are critical for strengthening European security and establishing a framework for lasting peace in the region.

US Envoys Coordinate With Kremlin And European Partners

Jared Kushner took to the social media platform X to share an update on the diplomatic front. He revealed that he and fellow US negotiator Steve Witkoff had recently spoken with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. The conversation focused on outlining the next steps for the peace process. This direct line of communication underscores the United States commitment to facilitating a resolution.

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In addition to discussions with Russian officials, Kushner noted that the US envoys also held productive calls with Ukrainian representatives. The dialogue extended to include European partners who are heavily invested in the outcome of the conflict. Kushner described the coordination as close and comprehensive, involving all major parties relevant to the war. This multi-layered approach aims to ensure that all voices are heard in the negotiation process.

Tensions Over European Participation In Next Negotiation Round

The diplomatic landscape remains complex regarding the structure of future talks. While Kushner and Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, a disagreement has emerged. During that meeting, the US envoys indicated that European representatives would participate in the subsequent round of negotiations. However, this assertion was directly challenged by Russian officials.

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Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated on Monday that Russia has not yet agreed to allow European representatives to join the next round of peace talks. This divergence in expectations highlights a significant hurdle in the current diplomatic efforts. The disagreement centers on whether Europe should have a formal seat at the table alongside Russia and Ukraine. This issue is central to the stability of any potential agreement.

Kushner addressed this specific point in his latest post on X. He wrote that the US envoys discussed mechanisms to facilitate direct engagement between Europe and Russia. The goal is to create a channel where both sides can hear each other's concerns and proposals directly. This direct engagement is viewed as essential for building mutual understanding and trust between the conflicting parties.

Recent Diplomatic History And Future Steps For Peace Process

The recent discussions follow a series of diplomatic movements aimed at breaking the deadlock. Russian, Ukrainian, and US officials held talks in Abu Dhabi last week. This meeting marked the first time all three parties convened for negotiations in nine months. The pause in high-level talks had drawn international attention and concern regarding the sustainability of the conflict.

The Abu Dhabi meeting was a pivotal moment in the recent timeline. It reopened channels of communication that had been dormant for several months. Following this development, the US envoys traveled to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin. The Moscow meeting was intended to solidify the gains from Abu Dhabi and plan the next phase of engagement.

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Kushner emphasized the importance of a stable and secure future for Europe in his update. He argued that hearing concerns directly from Russia and Europe is vital for this goal. The US position appears to be one of active mediation, seeking to bridge the gap between Moscow and Kyiv. European involvement is seen by Washington as a key component of any long-term security architecture.

As these negotiations continue, the international community watches closely for signs of a breakthrough. The conflicting statements from US and Russian officials regarding European participation create uncertainty. However, the continued dialogue suggests that both sides are willing to engage. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether these discussions can translate into a concrete ceasefire or peace treaty.

The role of US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff has become increasingly prominent in these efforts. Their coordination with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov indicates a high level of diplomatic activity. The inclusion of Ukrainian and European perspectives ensures that the US is not negotiating in isolation. This comprehensive approach aims to address the root causes of the conflict.

The ultimate objective remains the end of the war and the strengthening of European security. Kushner's comments reflect a cautious optimism about the prospects of an agreement. While challenges persist, the momentum of talks is moving forward. The involvement of top-level officials from all sides suggests that a resolution is within reach if all parties can compromise on the format of future talks.