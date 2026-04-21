US Extends Iran Ceasefire at Pakistan Request While Maintaining Port Blockade

President Trump agrees to extend a ceasefire with Iran following mediation efforts by Pakistan, even as the US maintains a blockade on Iranian ports and pauses diplomatic travel.

In a significant diplomatic development, United States President Donald Trump announced that the administration has agreed to extend the ongoing ceasefire with Iran, a decision reached primarily at the urgent request of Pakistani leadership. This extension provides a temporary reprieve from the intensifying hostilities that have gripped the region, though the United States has simultaneously confirmed that it will maintain its restrictive blockade of Iranian ports.

This dual approach aims to exert continued economic pressure on Tehran while providing a window for potential diplomatic breakthroughs. The situation remains fluid, as the White House recently opted to pause a planned diplomatic mission to Islamabad by Vice President JD Vance, citing Tehran reluctance to engage in further high-level negotiations at this juncture.

Behind the scenes, the atmosphere remains highly volatile. Prior to the extension, uncertainty clouded the possibility of a second round of peace talks, with both Washington and Tehran issuing stern warnings that they were fully prepared to resume active conflict should diplomatic efforts collapse. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his senior officials have been working tirelessly, engaging in intensive late-night communications with both sides to prevent the ceasefire from dissolving.

Despite these efforts, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei indicated that no final commitment had been made regarding future attendance, specifically citing what Tehran characterizes as unacceptable American provocations, most notably the naval blockade enforced in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

As the diplomatic clock ticks, the Trump administration is recalibrating its strategy. While Vice President Vance has delayed his return to the Pakistani capital, President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and advisor Jared Kushner have returned to Washington for urgent internal consultations to determine the next phase of the administration policy. Sources within the White House, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasized that the president reserves the right to shift his stance on negotiations at any moment.

While the administration is currently avoiding a return to full-scale airstrikes, the blockade remains a critical lever of power. Observers remain cautious, noting that the fragility of the current arrangement leaves little room for error as both nations navigate this precarious geopolitical standoff.





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