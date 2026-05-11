US Families Urge Trump to Secure Release of Two Americans Held in China

The families of Dawn Michelle Hunt, a former flight attendant, and Nelson Wells Jr, a Louisiana native, are appealing to President Donald Trump to help secure their release from Chinese prisons after being imprisoned for more than a decade. Hunt has been diagnosed with serious health issues, while Wells suffers from complex health complications. A bipartisan group is urging the United States to propose a humanitarian release of these US prisoners.

Dawn Michelle Hunt, a US woman imprisoned in China, falling victim to a drug trafficking scheme, showcases her Chicago-area art and has received support from her family in the form of posing with her mother and brother.

Meanwhile, Nelson Wells Jr, another inmate, was a US Army veteran who enjoyed traveling and mountaineering, also sentenced in China for drug-related crimes. Advocates and representatives for both families are urging President Trump to negotiate for their release. Diversely described health conditions of both Hunt and Wells indicate crucial need for medical care, leading to increased pressure on both sides to address the humanitarian situation





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