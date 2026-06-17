US Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates Steady, Raises Year-End Inflation Expectations

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady at 3.50 to 3.75 per cent for the fourth consecutive meeting, with the vote being unanimous for the first time in a year. Policymakers raised year-end PCE inflation expectations to 3.6 per cent from 2.7 per cent in March, as the world's largest economy grapples with price increases at a three-year high. Fed Chair Warsh has said he wants to reduce the amount the central bank communicates about its decisions and was widely expected to withhold his projections. Wednesday's statement was shorter than normal, and also removed forward guidance on the direction of the interest rate.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady at 3.50 to 3.75 per cent for the fourth consecutive meeting, with the vote being unanimous for the first time in a year.

Policymakers raised year-end PCE inflation expectations to 3.6 per cent from 2.7 per cent in March, as the world's largest economy grapples with price increases at a three-year high. Fed Chair Warsh has said he wants to reduce the amount the central bank communicates about its decisions and was widely expected to withhold his projections. Wednesday's statement was shorter than normal, and also removed forward guidance on the direction of the interest rate





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US Federal Reserve Interest Rates Inflation Expectations PCE Inflation Fed Chair Warsh Forward Guidance

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