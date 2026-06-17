US Files Civil Lawsuits and Criminal Indictments Over Alleged Global Container Price-Fixing Conspiracy

The US Department of Justice and private plaintiffs have taken legal action against leading container manufacturers and executives for allegedly orchestrating a price-fixing scheme that restricted output and doubled prices for standard dry shipping containers between 2019 and 2021, impacting US consumers and businesses.

The United States has seen two separate civil lawsuits filed against major container manufacturers and executives over alleged price-fixing. The suits, filed on June 2 and June 9, target Singamas , China International Marine Containers , CXIC Group Containers, and several executives including Pacific International Lines executive chairman Teo Siong Seng .

These civil actions are distinct from parallel criminal indictments brought by the US Department of Justice. The Justice Department indictment accuses the defendant companies, which together produce about 95% of the world's standard dry shipping containers, of orchestrating a conspiracy to restrict output and raise prices. Federal prosecutors said the manufacturers' customers included major US-based container lessors, shipping lines, and logistics companies, and that the conspiracy caused delays and higher prices for American consumers.

Standard dry shipping containers, which are unrefrigerated, carry billions of dollars of goods annually across oceans to US households. According to the indictment, the companies raised container prices by limiting production through methods such as capping daily production line hours, installing video surveillance to enforce agreements, and agreeing not to build new factories. The price of standard shipping containers roughly doubled between 2019 and 2021, increasing the manufacturers' profits by approximately one hundredfold, the Justice Department said.

Court documents also revealed that Teo Siong Seng allegedly advised others to 'keep low profile' regarding the conspiracy. After a December 2019 meeting, a Singamas executive reported to Teo that he had reminded participants 'not to be high profile since it might violate the monopoly law or being accused of price manipulation by our customers.

' Teo purportedly responded in writing that 'we also need to... ' in agreement. In the wake of the indictments and lawsuits, Teo has taken leaves of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce. He stated, 'I have proactively decided to take these leaves of absence to afford myself sufficient time to attend to this matter, and for the best interests of the aforementioned organisations.

' Additionally, CA Spalding, a supplier to aerospace, automotive and other industries, claimed in its lawsuit that the alleged scheme forced it to overpay for container shipping costs. The civil lawsuits and criminal charges underscore a significant antitrust enforcement action affecting global shipping and trade





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Price Fixing Shipping Containers Antitrust US Department Of Justice Teo Siong Seng Singamas China International Marine Containers CXIC Group Container Manufacturers Conspiracy

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