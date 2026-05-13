US First Lady Melania Trump Skips State Trip to China as Big Tech Names Participate in Donald Trump’s State Visit

US First Lady Melania Trump is skipping this week’s state trip to China but Elon Musk, Jensen Huang and other big tech names will be part of President Donald Trump’s entourage. During her 2017 visit, her interactions with Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan drew global attention. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will also be part of Trump’s delegation to Beijing, marking his first trip to China since taking up the post. Other Cabinet members joining Trump on his visit to China include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Additional names include SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg. President Trump is scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping - marking his first state visit to the country since 2017.

US First Lady Melania Trump is skipping this week’s highly anticipated state trip to China but Elon Musk, Jensen Huang and other big tech names will be part of President Donald Trump’s entourage.

Unlike Trump’s visit to China back in 2017, US First Lady Melania Trump will not be travelling with him this time. During her 2017 visit, her interactions with Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan drew global attention. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will also be part of Trump’s delegation to Beijing, marking his first trip to China since taking up the post.

Other Cabinet members joining Trump on his visit to China include US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Additional names include SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp and Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg. During the trip, President Trump is scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping - marking his first state visit to the country since 2017.

The topics of the text include US first lady, China state visit, travel details, Trump administration, big tech, government officials, meeting Xi Jinping and trade relationship





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Melania Trump China State Visit Trump Administration Big Tech Government Officials Xi Jinping Trade Relationship President Trump Eric Trump Pence Congress Book On Drilling Visit To China

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Families Urge Trump to Secure Release of Two Americans Held in ChinaThe families of Dawn Michelle Hunt, a former flight attendant, and Nelson Wells Jr, a Louisiana native, are appealing to President Donald Trump to help secure their release from Chinese prisons after being imprisoned for more than a decade. Hunt has been diagnosed with serious health issues, while Wells suffers from complex health complications. A bipartisan group is urging the United States to propose a humanitarian release of these US prisoners.

Read more »

Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China warns on US arms sales to TaiwanBEIJING/TAIPEI — China reiterated its strong opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan on Wednesday (May 13), calling on Washington to honour its commitments ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival for a summit in Beijing.

Read more »

In diplomacy, pomp and protocol matter, especially when Trump goes to ChinaWASHINGTON — From the moment President Donald Trump lands in Beijing on Wednesday (May 13), all eyes will be on how much of a spectacle the Chinese government rolls out, such as who lines up to greet him, what music is played and whether Chinese and American children wave flowers and flags.

Read more »

US-China AI Summit: Strategic Importance and Intensifying RivalryThe US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss artificial intelligence (AI) during their bilateral meeting this week, highlighting the strategic importance of AI and the intensifying US-China rivalry in this field. The US and China are engaged in a Cold War-style nuclear arms race in AI, with pressure to engage growing after the launch of the powerful Mythos model by AI firm Anthropic. China has proposed a formal mechanism for AI dialogue led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese vice finance minister Liao Min, but expectations are low due to the Trump administration's recent shift towards safety vetting for advanced AI models. The US is considering new limits on China's access to semiconductor supply chains, while the Trump administration eases some curbs on advanced chip exports to China. Tensions are escalating on another front, with the White House accusing China of industrial-scale theft of US AI labs' intellectual property. Both sides could establish guardrails for frontier AI models or commit to reducing AI-enabled malicious activity. The Xi-Trump summit could signal a change in the engagement between senior Western figures and China on AI.

Read more »