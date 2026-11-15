US Flight Chaos Extends to Monday as Trump Admin Blames Biden Infrastructure

Nearly 1,900 US flights cancelled as recovery slips to Monday. Trump administration blames outdated infrastructure inherited from Biden, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy defends the FAA's response to the ground stop.

As the United States experiences its third day of severe air travel disruptions, the Trump administration confirmed that full recovery of national flight operations will not occur until Monday, November 16. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the national ground stop on Saturday, allowing planes to resume taking off, but widespread cancellations persist as the system attempts to stabilize. Nearly 1,900 additional flights were cancelled on Sunday, pushing the total number of disruptions beyond 1,880 flights within, into, or out of the United States, according to the travel monitor site FlightAware. The chaos highlights deep vulnerabilities in the nation's transportation network, with officials acknowledging that the road to normalcy is longer than initially projected.

Trump Administration Shifts Blame to Predecessor

President Donald Trump broke his uncharacteristic silence on Sunday to address the ongoing travel nightmare, directing his criticism squarely at his predecessor, Joe Biden. The President insisted that he inherited a broken system and argued that the Biden administration spent significant funds on upgrades that ultimately made the outdated air traffic control infrastructure worse than its original state. He emphasized that Congress, which his party has controlled for two years, must now approve the necessary funds to modernize the nation's aging systems. Trump asserted that everything touched by the previous administration turned bad due to unwisely spent money, framing the current crisis as a direct consequence of prior policy failures.

Also read US flight shutdown exposes deepening air traffic network crisis

FAA Chief and Transportation Secretary Clash on Recovery Timeline

The official timeline for a return to normal operations has shifted multiple times, creating confusion for millions of travelers. FAA chief Bryan Bedford had stated on Saturday that air travel for stranded Americans would return to normal by the close of business on Sunday. However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy contradicted this assessment on Sunday morning, telling ABC News that it would take longer to reposition airplanes, crews, and travelers to their destinations. Duffy explained that because aircraft and crew members were left out of position during the Friday ground stop, it takes time to rectify the logistical imbalance, predicting that while airspace issues might resolve on Sunday, full normalcy would likely be achieved by Monday.

Outdated Infrastructure Triggers Second Major Ground Stop Since 9/11

The root cause of this second-ever ground stop in US airspace since the September 11 attacks has been identified as a botched replacement of old copper wire communication lines. This technical failure caused the FAA to issue a nationwide order halting all takeoffs, plunging the world's busiest airspace into chaos and stranding passengers for a third day. The incident has raised serious concerns about the reliability of the country's infrastructure, which Transportation Secretary Duffy described as woefully outdated. He pointed out that some of the radar equipment currently in use dates back to the 1960s, illustrating the severe gap between modern travel demands and existing technological capabilities.

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Transportation Secretary Defends Position Amidst Calls for Resignation

Despite growing public frustration and calls for his resignation over the travel chaos, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has firmly rejected demands to step down. In a CNN interview, he acknowledged his accountability as secretary but insisted that he must also recognize the state of the infrastructure delivered to him by the previous administration. Duffy argued that when foundational systems are old and prone to failure, mistakes are inevitable, and the responsibility lies with the inherited condition of the networks. He maintained that the focus should be on acknowledging the severity of the delivered situation rather than assigning blame for the technical glitches that occurred under his watch.

Call for $50 Billion Investment to Modernize Air Traffic Control

In the wake of the disruption, the administration is pushing for immediate legislative action to fund critical upgrades to the air traffic control system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has appealed to Congress for 50 billion US dollars to modernize and upgrade the nation's aging infrastructure. He urged lawmakers to meet this moment by approving the necessary budget, emphasizing that the current system is insufficient for the volume of global air travel. The appeal comes as the Trump administration seeks to prevent future occurrences of similar gridlocks by addressing the foundational technological weaknesses that allowed the copper wire failure to trigger a nationwide ground stop.