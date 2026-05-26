US forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines on Monday, as top Iranian negotiators arrived in Doha for talks to end the war. The strikes were designed to protect US troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.

US forces attacked missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines on Monday, US Central Command said, as top Iran ian negotiators arrived in Doha for talks to end the war.

The strikes were designed to protect US troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to crush Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, while US President Trump demanded that Iran hand over its enriched uranium to the United States to be destroyed. Trump also called for widespread sign-up to the Abraham Accords as part of an Iran peace deal, saying it should be mandatory for several countries to sign up to the agreements.

The US and Iranian forces have observed a ceasefire since April 8, while diplomats push for a negotiated settlement. However, Iran has maintained controls on Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the US Navy has sought to blockade Iran's ports. The Abraham Accords remain deeply unpopular in many parts of the Middle East, with Gulf heavyweights like Saudi Arabia and Qatar saying they will never normalise ties with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is created.

Iranian officials have stressed that talks on the issue of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program have been deferred until after an initial agreement. Meanwhile, Netanyahu ordered the military to intensify its offensive in Lebanon in an effort to crush Hezbollah, accusing the group of targeting Israeli forces with drone attacks.

Trump's demand for widespread sign-up to the Abraham Accords has been met with criticism, with Anna Jacobs of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington saying it added to the disaster that has been the war on all fronts for Gulf nations. The national security of the Gulf states has been threatened more than ever before because of President Trump's reckless decisions, and he expects Arab states to thank him and to normalise relations with Israel, which they will not do at this stage.

Despite renewed optimism about an agreement, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei poured cold water on hopes for a quick final settlement, saying it is correct to say that they have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion. However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested a deal could be reached within the day, causing world oil prices to tumble based on renewed optimism about an agreement.

Trump's maximalist demand came after Rubio's comments, and it remains to be seen whether a deal can be reached between the US and Iran





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